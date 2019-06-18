GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY Comes to Broadway's Belasco Theatre in February 2020

Click Here for More Articles on GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY

After its hit runs at The Public Theater, The Old Vic London, and in the West End, Girl from the North Country will come to Broadway, beginning performances on Friday, February 7 at the Belasco Theatre (111 West 44th Street) with the opening night set for Thursday, March 5.

1934. A time-weathered guesthouse in the heartland of America. Only a song can shake off the dust for one group of wayward souls-and old dreams may hold the promise of new beginnings. As they pass in and out of each other's lives, their stories awaken with passion, fury and extraordinary beauty. Reimagining the music of Bob Dylan as roof-raising ensemble pieces and soul-stirring solos, celebrated playwright Conor McPherson (The Weir, The Seafarer) writes and directs this heartbreaking and universal story about family and love.

Girl from the North Country will feature scenic and costume design by Rae Smith; lighting design by Mark Henderson; sound design by Simon Baker; orchestrations, arrangements, and music supervision by Simon Hale, with additional arrangements by Simon Hale and Conor McPherson; and movement direction by Lucy Hind.

The Broadway production of Girl from the North Country will be produced by Tristan Baker & Charlie Parsons for Runaway Entertainment, Steven Lappin, Sony Music Entertainment/Sony ATV, David Mirvish, The Dodgers, Len Blavatnik, Sonia Friedman, Dianne Roberts, John Gore Organization, Nederlander Presentations, Inc., Independent Presenters Network, Rod Kaats, Mary Beth O'Connor, and Patrick Catullo, The Old Vic (Artistic Director, Matthew Warchus; Executive Director, Kate Varah; Producer, Georgia Gatti) and The Public Theater (Artistic Director, Oskar Eustis; Executive Director, Patrick Willingham; Mandy Hackett, Director of Public Theater Productions), with Aaron Lustbader serving as Executive Producer.

Tickets for Girl from the North Country on Broadway are currently on sale to groups (10+) by clicking HERE, or by calling 866-302-0995.

Additional information, including casting and on-sale information, will be announced soon. Sign up to receive more information at www.NorthCountryonBroadway.com.

A Canadian production of the musical will premiere at Toronto's Royal Alexandra Theatre from September 28 through November 24, 2019. www.mirvish.com





