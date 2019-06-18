FREESTYLE LOVE SUPREME To Land On Broadway This Fall!

Lin-Manuel Miranda announced live on Jimmy Fallon tonight that FREESTYLE LOVE SUPREME, the hip-hop, improv, live music experience from Thomas Kail, Lin-Manuel Miranda, and Anthony Veneziale, is headed to Broadway this fall for a limited engagement!

The group is set to begin at Broadway's Booth Theatre on September 13th, with performances through October 2nd.

Audiences can expect special - and spontaneous - guest appearances from Lin-Manuel Miranda, Daveed Diggs, Chris Jackson, James Monroe Iglehart, and more!



FREESTYLE LOVE SUPREME is a stage show like no other. Performers take the crowd on a non-stop, hip hop improv ride, spinning cues from the audience into instantaneous riffs and fully realized musical numbers.

FREESTYLE LOVE SUPREME off-Broadway featured Andrew Bancroft AKA "Jelly Donut," Arthur Lewis AKA "Arthur The Geniuses," Bill Sherman AKA "King Sherman," Chris Sullivan AKA "Shockwave," Anthony Veneziale AKA "Two-Touch," and Utkarsh Ambudkar AKA "UTK."

Before Hamilton, before In the Heights, there was freestyle love supreme. Now, more than 15 years after its inception, the original hip-hop musical phenomenon from Thomas Kail, Lin-Manuel Miranda, and Anthony Veneziale arrives on Broadway.



Every performance, the crew takes the crowd on a freestyle, hip-hop, improvisational, never-before-seen comedy ride. See it for the first time every time as the performers take suggestions from the audience and spin them into instantaneous riffs and full-length musical numbers.





