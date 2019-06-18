BWW TV Exclusive: Broadway Sessions Says Goodbye to AVENUE Q

Click Here for More Articles on Broadway Sessions

Broadway Sessions bid farewell to Avenue Q recently. Current cast members as well as Q alumni joined together to celebrate the Tony winning musicals 16 year run in NYC. And yes, there was plenty of puppet action! Enjoy these highlights featuring Rick Lyon, Jennifer Barnhart, Ben Durocher, Lisa Helmi Johanson, Maggie Lakis, Erin Quill, Carmen Ruby Floyd, Sharon Wheatley, joshua holden, Imari Hardon, Jed Resnick as well as our Rising Star Cassandra Giovinne.

Broadway Sessions will be back on a special Tuesday night, June 25th for our annual NYMF sneak peek.

BROADWAY SESSIONS takes place every Thursday evening at The Laurie BeechmanTheater inside The West Bank Cafe, located at 407 West 42nd Street (corner of 42nd Street and 9th Avenue). Reservations strongly recommended at 212-695-6909. Doors open at 10pm for pre-show open mic. Showtime at 11. $5 drink specials all night. $10 cover includes a donation to Broadway Cares/Equity Fights Aids.





