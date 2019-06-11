Wake Up With BWW 6/11: Tony Awards Recap, Ratings, Reviews and More!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld!

We're still riding the post-Tonys high! Check out our recap of all things Tonys, in case you might have missed out on any of our coverage, or just want to relive Broadway's biggest night!

Yesterday, Be More Chill composer Joe Iconis took to Twitter to respond to the parody of 'Michael in the Bathroom' that was performed by host James Corden on the Tonys. Iconis said the performance was a surprise to him, and he used the opportunity to shout-out the original song, and his show!

We've got even more highlights, performances, and commercial-break antics, from this year's Tony Awards. Check out the top stories below!

Want our morning reports delivered via email? Subscribe here!



1) Joe Iconis Responds to Tony Awards 'Michael In The Bathroom' Parody

BE MORE CHILL composer Joe Iconis took to twitter to share his appreciation for the Michael in the Bathroom performance on the Tony Awards last night, which caught him by surprise. . (more...)

2) VIDEO: Christopher Jackson and Anthony Ramos Sing '96,000' From IN THE HEIGHTS During a Commercial Break at the Tonys

During a commercial break in last night's Tony Awards, Christopher Jackson and Anthony Ramos joined forces to perform 96,000 from In The Heights.. (more...)

3) VIDEO: Audra McDonald and Laura Linney Have Beef on the Tonys

by Stage Tube

On last night's Tony Awards, host James Corden tests celebrity friendships when he pulls some big stars into some fake beefs.. (more...)

4) VIDEO: James Corden Parodies BE MORE CHILL's 'Michael in the Bathroom' With Sara Bareilles, Josh Groban, and Neil Patrick Harris on the Tonys

by Stage Tube

Last night, Tonys host James Corden took on the iconic Be More Chill number, Michael in the Bathroom!. (more...)

5) VIDEO: The BEETLEJUICE Cast Performs 'Day-O (The Banana Boat Song) / The Whole Being Dead Thing' at the TONY AWARDS

by Stage Tube

Describing life in the afterlife, Alex Brightman leads the cast of Beetlejuice in a performance of 'Day-O (The Banana Boat Song)' and 'The Whole Being Dead Thing' at the 2019 Tony Awards.. (more...)

Next up in our "mug shots" series is Jay Armstrong Johnson

(portrait by Walter McBride). Plus visit our merchandise shop

to get your own BWW mug, t-shirt, tote bag and more!

Today's Call Sheet:

Sutton Foster returns to Cafe Carlyle beginning tonight!

Two-time Tony-winning actress, singer and dancer Sutton Foster returns to Café Carlyle, June 11-22. At Café Carlyle, she'll perform Broadway favorites and original recordings, focusing on selections from her new album, Take Me to the World, and stories of how being a mother of a two-year-old has informed her work and changed her life.

Set Your DVR...

Sutton Foster will appear on GOOD MORNING AMERICA today!

What we're geeking out over: Billy Porter Talks His Tonys, Oscars Outfits

Billy Porter stopped by Live with Kelly and Ryan on Monday to talk about his iconic award show outfits, including THE ONE he wore last night to the 2019 Tony Awards.

What we're listening to: LITTLE KNOWN FACTS with Ilana Levine and Stephanie J. Block!

BroadwayWorld has teamed up with Broadway actress Ilana Levine , who makes her entrance onto the podcast stage with her critically acclaimed show Little Known Facts. Ilana's unique brand of celebrity interview, "Podcast Vérité," is unfiltered, raw, honest and uniquely funny. Her twitter account @ilanalevine was named one of the " 100 Twitter accounts to follow in 2018.

For more on Little Known Facts, click here!

In this episode, Ilana chats with 2019 Tony winner Stephanie J. Block.

Social Butterfly: HADESTOWN's Kay Trinidad Takes Over Instagram for the Tonys!

We were living it up all weekend because Hadestown cast member Kay Trinidad gave us an inside look at all things Tonys, from the Walter Kerr Theatre to Radio City Music Hall! In case you missed any of the excitement (or want to relive it all again), we've compiled footage from the takeover for you to enjoy!

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!





Related Articles