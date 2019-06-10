Joe Iconis Responds to Tony Awards 'Michael In The Bathroom' Parody

BE MORE CHILL composer Joe Iconis took to twitter to share his appreciation for the Michael in the Bathroom performance on the Tony Awards last night, which caught him by surprise.

Iconis wrote "Just wanna set the record straight so there's no confusion: I had no idea a "Michael in the Bathroom" parody was happening on the Tony Awards. I heard that there was going to be some mention of the song but Never imagined it would be so involved. The first time I heard the song was when I was sitting in the audience and I had nothing to do with the rewritten (and totally delightful) lyrics. (Sidenote- would love to know who actually wrote those lyrics. They rhymed! I appreciated that.) Our show is a little musical not based on a famous movie or a famous musical act and so national tv oqposure is a huge deal for us. Hopefully folks who saw the parody last night will take it upon themselves to research what musical the song was actually from!"

"Just in case they don't, do me a favor and help spread the word that the song that was parodied on the Tonys is called "Michael In The Bathroom." It is performed in the show by the actor George Salazar whose gut-wrenching and brilliant performance is a good part of the reason that our cast album was streamed hundreds of million times before we ever got to Broadway. It was orchestrated by the genius Charlie Rosen (l think the track that was used last night was recorded especially for the broadcast but it was clearly based on Charlie's iconic arrangement!) It's from a musical that celebrates people who feel like misfits, losers, underdogs. That musical is called Be More Chill and it's currently playing at the Lyceum Theater on Broadway. Come see us this summer."

Watch the video below!





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You