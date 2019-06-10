VIDEO: The BEETLEJUICE Cast Performs 'Day-O (The Banana Boat Song) / The Whole Being Dead Thing' at the TONY AWARDS

Describing life in the afterlife, Alex Brightman leads the cast of Beetlejuice in a performance of "Day-O (The Banana Boat Song)" and "The Whole Being Dead Thing" at the 2019 Tony Awards.

Watch the performance below!

It's showtime, folks! The ghost-with-the-most makes his Broadway debut in this edgy and irreverent musical comedy based on Tim Burton's dearly beloved film. Beetlejuicetells the story of Lydia Deetz, a strange and unusual teenager whose life changes when she meets a recently deceased couple and Beetlejuice, a demon with a thing for stripes. When Lydia calls on Beetlejuice to scare away anyone with a pulse, this double-crossing specter unleashes a (Nether)world of pandemonium, and the biggest sandworm Broadway has ever seen.

BEETLEJUICE is directed by two-time Tony Award nominee Alex Timbers(Moulin Rouge!), with an original score by Eddie Perfect (King Kong), a book by Scott Brown("Castle Rock") & Emmy Award nominee Anthony King("Broad City"), music supervision, orchestrations and incidental music by Kris Kukul (Joan of Arc: Into the Fire), and choreography by Connor Gallagher(The Robber Bridegroom).





