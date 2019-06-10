VIDEO: James Corden Parodies BE MORE CHILL's 'Michael in the Bathroom' With Sara Bareilles, Josh Groban, and Neil Patrick Harris on the Tonys

Click Here for More Articles on 2019 AWARDS SEASON

Last night, Tonys host James Corden took on the iconic Be More Chill number, Michael in the Bathroom!

Corden was joined in his parody of the song, about how even Tonys hosts have insecurities, by previous hosts Sara Bareilles, Josh Groban, and Neil Patrick Harris.

Check out the video below!

James Corden is an Emmy Award-winning, multifaceted performer, host, writer and producer with accomplishments that span television, theater, film and comedy. Individually, Corden has won seven Emmy Awards, for his work on "The Late Late Show," the "Carpool Karaoke" series for Apple Music, and "The 70th Annual Tony Awards."

Additionally, Corden hosted the Grammy Awards in 2017 and 2018. Also, he won the Tony Award for Best Performance by a Leading Actor in a Play for his performance in "One Man, Two Guvnors" in 2012.





