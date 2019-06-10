VIDEO: Billy Porter Talks His Tonys, Oscars Outfits

Jun. 10, 2019  

Billy Porter stopped by Live with Kelly and Ryan on Monday to talk about his iconic award show outfits, including THE ONE he wore last night to the 2019 Tony Awards.

Watch the interview below!

Billy Porter won a Tony Award for his performance as Lola in Kinky Boots. His other Broadway credits include Miss Saigon, Five Guys Named Moe, Grease, and Smokey Joe's Café. Off-Broadway, in addition to appearing in the Signature Theatre Company's acclaimed production of Angels in America, he was seen in The Merchant of Venice, House of Lear, and Radiant Baby (Public Theater), Birdie Blue (Second Stage Theatre), Songs for a New World (WPA Theater), King Lear and The Further Adventures of Hedda Gabler (both for Exit, Pursued by A Bear), as well as his one-man show, Ghetto Superstar.

His film and television credits include the Sundance Film Festival features The Broken Hearts Club and Intern, The Humbling, Noel, the CBS miniseries Shake, Rattle & Roll as Little Richard, Twisted, Law & Order: SVU, Law & Order, The Oprah Winfrey Show, The Rosie O'Donnell Show, and The Tonight Show. A Grammy Award winner, Porter's concert credits include opening acts for Rosie O'Donnell and Aretha Franklin, performances at Carnegie Hall, with John McDaniel and the St. Louis Symphony Orchestra, as well as with The Buffalo Philharmonic, Peter Nero and The Philly Pops, and The Boston Pops. Also a writer, his play While I Yet Live was produced last year at Primary Stages.

