On last night's Tony Awards, host James Corden tests celebrity friendships when he pulls some big stars into some fake beefs.

Ben Platt takes on Rachel Brosnahan, Andrew Rannells and Darren Criss discuss their differences, and finally, Audra McDonald and Laura Linney duke it out.

Watch the video below!





