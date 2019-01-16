Sutton Foster Returns To Cafe Carlyle in June

Two-time Tony-winning actress, singer and dancer Sutton Foster returns to Café Carlyle, June 11-22. At Café Carlyle, she'll perform Broadway favorites and original recordings, focusing on selections from her new album, Take Me to the World, and stories of how being a mother of a two-year-old has informed her work and changed her life.

Performances will take place Tuesday - Saturday at 8:45pm. Weekday pricing begins at $110 per person / Bar Seating: $75 / Premium Seating: $160. Weekend pricing begins at $135 per person / Bar Seating: $100 / Premium Seating: $185. Reservations can be made online via Ticketweb. Café Carlyle is located in The Carlyle, A Rosewood Hotel (35 East 76th Street, at Madison Avenue).

Sutton Foster currently stars as Liza in the critically acclaimed TV Land series, Younger. Created by Sex and the City's Darren Star and styled by the iconic Pat Field, the series centers around a 40-year-old suburban single mother, Liza, who reinvents herself as a 26-year-old in order to get a job at a publishing company. Also starring Hilary Duff, Nico Tortorella, Miriam Shor and Debi Mazar, the series returned for its fifth season in June 2018.

Previously, Foster starred as Michelle Simms in Amy Sherman-Palladino's ABC Family series, Bunheads. The series is about a former ballerina turned Las Vegas showgirl who gets married on a whim and winds up teaching alongside her new mother-in-law at her ballet school in a sleepy costal town. Sutton earned a Critics' Choice Television Award nomination for Best Actress in a Comedy Series for her performance in the role. Sutton recently reunited with Amy Sherman-Palladino as she had a guest starring role in the highly-anticipated Netflix revival, Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life which was released in 2016.

Sutton is a two-time Tony winning actress, singer and dancer who recently starred in the title role of The New Group's 50th anniversary revival of Sweet Charity, for which she earned Lucille Lortel, Drama Desk and Drama League nominations for her performance. Directed by Violet director Leigh Silverman, the show ran at the Pershing Square Signature Center in 2016. Sutton previously starred in the title role of Jeanine Tesori and Brian Crawley's Tony-nominated Broadway revival, Violet, earning Tony, Drama League, Drama Desk, Outer Critic Circle and Broadway.com Audience Choice Award nominations for her performance. Sutton performed the role of Violet in the acclaimed concert performance at City Center Encores! Off-Center in 2013. Sutton also recently appeared on stage as Queenie in New York City Center Encores! Off-Center's production of The Wild Party in 2015.

Perhaps best-known for her role as Reno Sweeney in the Roundabout Theatre Company's revival of Anything Goes at the Stephen Sondheim Theatre, Foster earned a 2011 Tony Award for Best Actress in a Musical. She also won the Drama Desk, Outer Critics Circle, the Fred and Adele Astaire, and Broadway.com's Audience Favorite Awards for her performance as a former Evangelist turned nightclub singer, aboard an ocean liner bound from New York to London.

Under the direction of Michael Mayer, Sutton previously starred as Millie Dillmount, a young, modern woman from Kansas who travels to New York City intending to marry for money, in the 2002 Broadway production of Thoroughly Modern Millie at the Marquis Theatre. Originating the role, Sutton established herself as one of the greatest talents in the industry and earned a Tony Award for Best Leading Actress in a Musical, as well as the Drama Desk, Outer Critics Circle, and the Fred and Adele Astaire Awards for her performance.

In addition to her Tony-winning performances, Foster originated numerous notable roles, most recently, Princess Fiona in Jeanine Tesori and David Lindsay-Abaire's Shrek the Musical at The Broadway Theatre. Starring opposite Brian d'Arcy James, she won her second Outer Critics Circle Award for Outstanding Actress in a Musical and was nominated for a Tony, Drama League, and Drama Desk Awards. Foster also originated the role of Inga, the yodeling lab assistant to Dr. Frederick Frankenstein, in Mel Brooks and Thomas Meehan's horror film parody, Young Frankenstein, at Foxwoods Theatre.

Her performance as Janet Van De Graaff in Casey Nicholaw's The Drowsy Chaperone at the Marquis Theatre in 2006 earned her Tony Award, Drama Desk, Drama League, Outer Critics Circle, and Ovation Award nominations. Previously, Sutton took on the role of Jo, the brassy, tomboy, and aspiring writer, in the 2005 Broadway production of Little Women, directed by Susan H. Schulman at the Virginia Theatre. For this role, she earned Tony, Drama Desk, Drama League and Outer Critics Circle nominations. Her other theater credits include Les Miserable, The Scarlet Pimpernel, Annie and Grease. In addition, Foster made her off-Broadway debut as Prudence in Paul Weitz's comedy, Trust which showed at Second Stage Theatre and starred Zach Braff, Bobby Cannavale, and Ari Graynor.

As a solo artist, Sutton has toured the country with her hit solo concert which featured songs from her debut solo album, Wish, as well as her follow-up album, An Evening With Sutton Foster: Live at the Cafe Carlyle. She's graced the stages of Carnegie Hall and Feinstein's, and has performed at Lincoln Center's American Songbook series. Additionally, Sutton released her third solo album, Take Me to the World, through Ghostlight Deluxe, on June 1, 2018.

Foster was first seen on television on Star Search at the young age of 15, and has more recently appeared in HBO's comedy series Flight of the Conchords, USA Network's Royal Pains, Law & Order: SVU and Elementary. She has also made guest appearances on the well-known children series' Disney's Johnny and the Sprites, and PBS's Sesame Street.

In 2014, Sutton made her feature film debut in Phil Alden Robinson's The Angriest Man in Brooklyn. Featuring an all-star cast including Mila Kunis, Peter Dinklage, Robin Williams, Melissa Leo and James Earl Jones, the film tells the story of a physician who accidentally tells an obnoxious patient that he has a brain aneurysm and only ninety minutes to live. Sutton also appeared as Kerry in James Roday's comedy horror film, Gravy.

Sutton Foster currently splits her time between New York City and Los Angeles.

Originally opened in 1955, Café Carlyle is New York City's bastion of classic cabaret entertainment, a place where audiences experience exceptional performers at close range in an exceedingly elegant setting. Since composer Richard Rodgers moved in as The Carlyle's first tenant, music has been an essential part of The Carlyle experience. No place is that more evident than in the Café Carlyle.

Café Carlyle is known for talents including Woody Allen, who regularly appears on Monday evenings to play with the Eddy Davis New Orleans jazz band. For three decades, Café Carlyle was synonymous with the legendary Bobby Short, who thrilled sell-out crowds for 36 years. His spirit lives on through the music at Café Carlyle.

Continuing the tradition of the 1930s supper club, Café Carlyle features original murals created by French artist Marcel Vertès, the Oscar-winning art director of the 1952 Moulin Rouge.

American Airlines in-flight magazine, American Way, recently included Café Carlyle within their 2018 Platinum List as one of the Top 3 Music Venues in the World.

