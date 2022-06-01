Wake Up With BWW 6/1: First Look at Bradley Cooper in MAESTRO, Rachel Zegler in THE HUNGER GAMES Prequel, and More!

Click Here for More Articles on WAKE UP WITH BROADWAYWORLD

Today's top stories include an all new first look at photos of Bradley Cooper as Leonard Bernstein in the upcoming Netflix biopic, Maestro!

Plus, Rachel Zegler will lead the upcoming Hunger Games film sequel, The Theatre World Awards will honor The Music Man, and more!

VIDEO: First Look at Cynthia Erivo in Disney's Live Action PINOCCHIO Teaser

by Michael Major

Disney has shared a first look at Cynthia Erivo as the Blue Fairy in the upcomign live-action film remake of Pinocchio. The flim is also set to star Tom Hanks, Benjamin Evan Ainsworth, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Keegan-Michael Key, Lorraine Bracco and Luke Evans. Erivo can also be heard singing the film's iconic 'When You Wish Upon A Star' song.. (more...)

Photos: First Look at Bradley Cooper as Leonard Bernstein in Netflix Biopic MAESTRO

by Stephi Wild

All new photos have been released of Bradley Cooper as Leonard Bernstein in the all new Netflix biopic, Maestro.. (more...)

Rachel Zegler to Lead THE HUNGER GAMES Prequel Film

by Michael Major

Rachel Zegler, who recently recevied critical acclaim for her performance as Maria in Steven Spielberg's West Side Story, will star as Lucy Gray Baird in Lionsgate's Hunger Games prequel film, The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes. Zegler will star as the female lead in the film opposite Tom Blyth, who will play the young Coriolanus Snow.. (more...)

FALSETTOS, HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH & More Announced for BroadwayHD Pride Month Lineup

by Chloe Rabinowitz

BroadwayHD is delivering a variety of titles this June for viewers at home to stream. Additionally, they offer an extensive list of titles and documentaries worth viewing in honor of Pride month!. (more...)

Final Chance To Vote For The 19th Annual Theatre Fans' Choice Awards - SIX Leads Best Ensemble & Best Musical, THE MUSIC MAN Leads Best Revival & More!

by BWW Awards

This is the final chance to vote for the 19th Annual Theater Fans' Choice Awards! The Theatre Fans' Choice Awards are the biggest New York Theatre Awards, where YOU, the fans, get to have your say.. (more...)

The Theatre World Awards Will Honor THE MUSIC MAN With 'Outstanding Ensemble' Award

by Stephi Wild

The Theatre World Awards will present a special 'Outstanding Ensemble' Award to 21 cast members making their Broadway debut in the Broadway Revival of The Music Man starring Theatre World Award alumni Hugh Jackman, Marie Mullen, Jefferson Mays, Jayne Houdyshell, and Phillip Boykin at The Winter Garden Theatre.. (more...)

Photos/Video: Mayor Eric Adams Declares May 29 'Andre De Shields Day'

by Stephi Wild

Last night, Tony Award winner André De Shields played his final performance at the Walter Kerr Theatre in Hadestown, Broadway's Tony Award-winning Best Musical. The emotional evening culminated in New York City Mayor Eric Adams coming on stage at the end of the show and proclaiming May 29, 'André De Shields Day.'. (more...)

Photos: First Look at Amy Adams and More in THE GLASS MENAGERIE

by Stephi Wild

Second Half Productions has today released production images for The Glass Menagerie, a new revival of Tennessee Williams's celebrated memory play, directed by award-winning director Jeremy Herrin.. (more...)

Today's Call Sheet

Robert Icke's adaptation of Hamlet begins previews tonight at Park Avenue Armory, learn more here!

The world premiere of Tony - The Tony Blair Rock Opera begins previews tonight in London, learn more here!

Downtown Urban Arts Festival kicks off today at Off-Broadway's Theatre Row!

Kiss My Aztec! begins tonight at Hartford Stage, starring Krystina Alabado, Eddie Cooper, Matt Saldivar, and more. Learn more here!

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!