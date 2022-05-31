Photos/Video: Mayor Eric Adams Declares May 29 'Andre De Shields Day'

Last night, Tony Award winner André De Shields played his final performance at the Walter Kerr Theatre in Hadestown, Broadway's Tony Award-winning Best Musical. The emotional evening culminated in New York City Mayor Eric Adams coming on stage at the end of the show and proclaiming May 29, "André De Shields Day" in recognition of De Shields' "tremendous contributions to our city's dynamic cultural landscape." An emotional De Shields then sang "Believe in Yourself" from The Wiz, the Broadway musical in which he originated the title role almost 50 years ago.

De Shields' entrance received a three-minute standing ovation for his entrance. The production received four additional standing ovations through out the evening for a sold-out crowd filled with friends and admirers of the theater legend who originated the role of Hermes on Broadway when Hadestown opened in April 2019.

The curtain call also included a tribute from cast member Eva Noblezada, presentation of flowers by cast member Kay Trinidad, and trombonist Brian Drye gave De Shields a plunger mute signed by the entire band.

Check out photos and video from the evening below!

Photo Credit: Jenny Anderson

Video Credit: Hadestown on Broadway