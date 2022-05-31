FALSETTOS, HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH & More Announced for BroadwayHD Pride Month Lineup

BroadwayHD is delivering a variety of titles this June for viewers at home to stream. Additionally, they offer an extensive list of titles and documentaries worth viewing in honor of Pride month!

The Adventures of Priscilla, Queen of the Desert- June 1- The Adventures of Priscilla, Queen of the Desert is a 1994 Australian road comedy film written and directed by Stephan Elliott. The plot follows two drag queens and a transgender woman as they journey across the Australian Outback from Sydney to Alice Springs in a tour bus that they have named "Priscilla," encountering various groups and individuals along the way.

Hedwig and The Angry Inch

June 1- The film adaptation of the groundbreaking, award-winning off-Broadway smash hit Hedwig and the Angry Inch tells the story of "internationally ignored" smashing genderqueer East German rock 'n' roll singer Hedwig Robinson, who tours the U.S. with her band as she tells her life story while following her former lover/band-mate who stole her songs. This outrageous and unexpectedly hilarious story is dazzlingly performed by Hedwig (John Cameron Mitchell) in the form of a rock gig/stand-up comedy routine backed by the hard-rocking band "The Angry Inch." It's a rocking ride, funny, touching and ultimately inspiring to anyone who has felt life gave them an inch when they deserved a mile.

Hair

June 3 - A 1979 American musical anti-war comedy-drama film based on the 1968 Broadway musical Hair: The American Tribal Love-Rock Musical. Set in the hippie counterculture of the Vietnam era, the film follows a Vietnam War draftee who meets and befriends a "tribe" of hippies on the way to an army induction center. Directed by Miloš Forman and adapted for the screen by Michael Weller, the film features John Savage, Treat Williams, Beverly D'Angelo, Annie Golden, Dorsey Wright, Don Dacus, Cheryl Barnes and Ronnie Dyson.

Jeffrey

June 23 - A poignant romantic comedy about the quest for love and intimacy in the age of AIDS, Jeffrey tells the story of a thirtyish gay actor/waiter who decides to become celibate after the risk of AIDS has taken all the joy from sex. Directed by Come From Away's Christopher Ashley and written by Paul Rudnick, Jeffrey stars Steven Weber, Patrick Stewart, Christine Baranski, Victor Garber and Bryan Batt.

Women Behind Bars

Available to stream now on BroadwayHD - Presented by Kathy Griffin, Women Behind Bars is a hilarious, campy, darkly comedic play set in the Women's House of Detention in Greenwich Village in the 1960s. Overseeing the prison is the Matron, a deliciously-evil nightmare of a woman named Pauline Weiskurcher and her long-suffering henchwoman, Louise. From RuPaul's Drag Race's Eureka O'Hara, Ginger Minj, Traci Lords and Miss Coco Peru.

Kinky Boots

Available to stream now, exclusively on BroadwayHD - A captivating filmed edition of the Tony, Grammy, and Olivier Award-winning hit musical Kinky Boots from pop icon Cyndi Lauper and legendary playwright Harvey Fierstein, directed and choreographed by Tony Award-winner Jerry Mitchell and based on the film written by Geoff Deane and Tom Firth. Charlie is a factory owner struggling to save his family business. Lola is a fabulous entertainer with a wildly exciting idea. With a little compassion and a lot of understanding, this unexpected pair learns to embrace their differences and create a line of sturdy stilettos unlike any the world has ever seen.

Falsettos

Available to stream now, exclusively on BroadwayHD - Nominated for five 2017 Tony Awards, including Best Revival of a Musical, Falsettos is a hilarious and poignant look at a modern family revolving around the life of a gay man Marvin, his wife, his lover, his soon-to-be-bar-mitzvahed son, their psychiatrist, and the lesbians next door. Originally created under the specter of the AIDS crisis, this timely musical about middle-class family dynamics manages to remain buoyant and satirically perceptive even as it moves towards its heartbreaking conclusion. Produced by André Bishop and featuring Christian Borle, Stephanie J. Block, Andrew Rannells, Brandon Uranowitz, Anthony Rosenthal, Tracie Thoms and Betsy Wolfe - stream Falsettos exclusively on BroadwayHD.

Indecent

Inspired by the true events surrounding the controversial 1923 Broadway debut of Sholem Asch's God of Vengeance-a play seen by some as a seminal work of Jewish culture, and by others as an act of traitorous libel. Written by Pulitzer Prize Winner Paula Vogel and starring Tony Winner Katrina Lenk.

Looking for even more to watch? Be sure to not miss out on these other LGBTQ+ titles all June long!

Matthew Bourne's Swan Lake

Thrilling, audacious, witty and emotive, thisSwan Lake is best known for replacing the female corps-de-ballet with a menacing male ensemble, which shattered conventions, turned tradition upside down and took the dance world by storm.

Bright Colors and Bold Patterns - Directed by Michael Urie and starring Drew Droege, Josh and Brennan are about to get married in Palm Springs on a lovely Saturday afternoon. However, the night before becomes a drunken, drug-fueled riot, because their friend Gerry has arrived, furious that their invitation says "Please refrain from wearing bright colors or bold patterns." In the struggle for equality, what do we really want? What do we lose? And is there any cocaine left?



Ruthless! The Musical

A camp cult classic from Joel Paley, starring Jason Gardiner as Silvia St. Croix, Ruthless tells the story oftalented eight year old Tina Denmark, who will do anything to play the lead in her school musical.



Sordid Lives

A cult classic comedy from writer-director Del Shores, a gay West Hollywood actor returns home to his small Texas town for his grandmother's funeral. Starring Leslie Jordan, Olivia Newton-John, Delta Burke, Beth Grant and Beau Bridges.



Southern Baptist Sissies

A story of four boys who are gay growing up in the Southern Baptist Church and how they each deal differently with the conflict between the teachings of the church and their sexuality. Starring Emerson Collins, Leslie Jordan and Willam Belli.



Happy Birthday Doug

Presented by Michael Urie and starring Drew Droege, Happy Birthday Doug is a wicked and wild celebration of modern gay culture, with tons of wine.

Saturday Church - A 14 year old boy, struggling with gender identity and religion, begins to use fantasy to escape his life in the inner city and find his passion in the process. Starring Pose stars, Michaela Jaé (MJ) Rodriguez and Indya Moore.



Leave It On The Floor

This exuberant musical was inspired by the "vogueing" sensation featured in the documentary Paris Is Burning and is an ode to the wild, funky and heart-aching life of the Ballroom. Starring Ephraim Sykes.



Hello Again

Based on the acclaimed Off-Broadway musical, Hello Againchases ten lost souls across ten New York City eras. Starring Cheyenne Jackson, T.R. Knight, Martha Plimpton, Audra McDonald, and Rumer Willis.



Brokeback Mountain: the Opera

A heart-wrenching tale of a ranch hand and rodeo cowboy, two young men who meet and fall in love on the fictional Brokeback Mountain in Wyoming in 1963.



I Love You, You're Perfect, Now Change

A witty musical revue that tackles modern love in all its forms: from the perils and pitfalls of the first date to marriage, children, and the twilight years of life. Starring Simon Lipkin and Brenda Edwards.



Maltby & Shire's Closer Than Ever

A captivating and hilarious song cycle which delves into the trials and tribulations of modern love and takes audiences on a journey of lust, romance, marriage,aging, unrequited love and obsession. Starring Kerry Ellis, Lee Mead, Dalton Harris and Grace Mouat.



Del Shore's Six Characters in Search of a Play

Del Shore's one man play, in which he imitates five females and one male, characters he has created based on people in his life, all Southern caricatures but more complicated than they may at first seem.



Were the World Mine

Armed with a magical love potion and empowered by dazzling musical fantasies, struggling with his identity and acceptance, adorable teen Timothy turns his narrow-minded town gay while capturing the heart of Jonathon, the rugby jock of his dreams.

Queer Documentaries

BroadwayHD not only offers celebratory and empowering titles to during Pride month, but also offers a variety of influnetial and educational documentaries available to stream right at home!

Terrance Mcnally's Every Act of Life

With six groundbreaking decades in the theatre, four-time Tony-winning playwright Terrence McNally is a living legend, on stage and off. He's launched the careers of some of Broadway's biggest stars, has been a pioneer in the fight for LGBTQ rights, triumphed over addiction, found love and inspiration at every age, and continually shows the power of art to transform society.



Ballet Boys

Billy Elliot meets First Position in Ballet Boys, a documentary that follows, over four years, the struggles, set-backs and accomplishments of three friends and hopeful future dance stars. The boys sacrifice a normal high school experience for the sake of ambition and a love of dance, preparing for potentially life-altering and career-making auditions at Europe's most prestigious ballet schools.



Hot to Trot

A deep-dive look inside the fascinating but little-known world of same-sex competitive ballroom dance, Hot To Trot follows a small international cast of four men and women, on and off the dance floor, over a four-year period. An immersive character study-and an idiosyncratic attack on bigotry-this powerful and celebratory story unfurls with the rhythms and energy of dramatic cinema.



In Full Bloom

This feature-length documentary chronicles the lives of 13 transgender and two gay actors whose paths cross during the production of the unprecedented stage play, Lovely Bouquet of Flowers. Fiction becomes reality when behind-the scenes, rehearsal and performance footage is interwoven with compelling personal interviews from the cast, dealing with family, inner conflicts, discrimination, coming out, surgery, hormones and the complexities of sexual identity and orientation. By sharing their own journeys, the actors transcend transgender by speaking to issues, such as relationships, careers and spirituality. In Full Bloom challenges the viewer to move past stereotypes and to see the commonalities we all share as human beings.