VIDEO: First Look at Cynthia Erivo in Disney's Live Action PINOCCHIO Teaser

Disney has shared a first look at Cynthia Erivo as the Blue Fairy in the upcomign live-action film remake of Pinocchio.

The flim, which will be released on Disney+ September 8, is also set to star Tom Hanks, Benjamin Evan Ainsworth, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Keegan-Michael Key, Lorraine Bracco and Luke Evans.

Erivo can also be heard singing the film's iconic "When You Wish Upon A Star" song in the new teaser trailer.

Academy Award® winner Robert Zemeckis directs this live action retelling of the beloved tale of a wooden puppet who embarks on a thrilling adventure to become a real boy. Tom Hanks stars as Geppetto, the wood carver who builds and treats Pinocchio (Benjamin Evan Ainsworth) as if he were his own son.

Joseph Gordon-Levitt is Jiminy Cricket, who serves as Pinocchio's guide as well as his "conscience"; Academy Award® nominee Cynthia Erivo is the Blue Fairy; Keegan-Michael Key is "Honest" John; Academy Award® nominee Lorraine Bracco is Sofia the Seagull, a new character, and Luke Evans is The Coachman. Also in the cast are Kyanne Lamaya as Fabiana (and her marionette Sabina), Giuseppe Battiston as Señor Stromboli and Lewin Lloyd as Lampwick.

Robert Zemeckis, Derek Hogue, Andrew Miano, Chris Weitz and Paul Weitz are the film's producers, with Jackie Levine, Jack Rapke, Alexandra Derbyshire and Jeremy Johns the executive producers.

The global celebration of Disney+ Day will also return on Thursday, September 8, 2022, leading into D23 Expo: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event presented by Visa in Anaheim, CA. In celebration, the streaming service will host special experiences for fans and subscribers, and will premiere new content from its marquee brands, including the return of the beloved Disney franchise in the all-new live action "Pinocchio" on Disney+ Day, September 8. In addition to "Pinocchio," Disney+ will announce more Disney+ Day premieres from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, and National Geographic in the coming months.

Watch the new teaser trailer here: