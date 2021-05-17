Wake Up With BWW 5/17: MCC's MISCAST, Billy Porter in CINDERELLA, and More!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld!

Watch the full 2021 edition of MCC's Miscast!

Billy Porter has shared an all new photo on Twitter of himself as 'Fab G' in the upcoming film remake of Cinderella.

Laura and Linda Benanti's concert, as part of Seth Rudetsky's Seth Concert Series, premiered yesterday at 3pm and re-aired at 8pm. Watch a clip from the concert below!

Plus, watch an all new music video for 'Famous 5eva' from Girls5eva!

1) VIDEO: Watch Sara Bareilles, Renee Elise Goldsberry, Ashley Park, and More in 'Famous 5eva' from GIRLS5EVA

by Stage Tube

They're gonna be famous 5eva, 'cause 4eva's 2 short! Watch the members of Girls5eva (Sara Bareilles, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Busy Philipps, Ashley Park, and Erika Henningsen) in their brand-new music video 'Famous 5eva.'. (more...)

2) PHOTO: First Look at Billy Porter as 'Fab G' in the Upcoming CINDERELLA Film

Billy Porter has shared an all new photo on Twitter of himself as 'Fab G' in the upcoming film remake of Cinderella.. (more...)

3) VIDEO: Watch MCC Theater's MISCAST21

Miscast is one of the most anticipated and exciting theater events in New York each year. This spring, the biggest stars of stage and screen will once again take to the virtual stage to sing songs from roles in which they would not traditionally be cast, inviting theater fans from around the world to join in the celebration. (more...)

Today's Call Sheet - Upcoming Online Events:

- The Met's nightly opera streams continue tonight at 7:30pm with Bellini's I Puritani, starring Anna Netrebko, Eric Cutler, Franco Vassallo, and John Relyea, conducted by Patrick Summers. Production by Sandro Sequi. From January 6, 2007.

- Tonight at 8pm, Jim Caruso's Pajama Cast Party returns. The "extreme open mic" takes place in New York City every single Monday, Broadway's "dark" night, making it the regular go-to place for show folk and the people who love them.

BWW Exclusive: Linda and Laura Benanti Perform 'A Quiet Place' With Seth Rudetsky

Laura and Linda Benanti's concert, as part of Seth Rudetsky's Seth Concert Series, premiered yesterday at 3pm and re-aired at 8pm.

Check out a clip from the concert below, featuring the pair performing 'A Quiet Place'!

What we're watching: Watch Tim Minchin Put His Own Spin on Billie Eilish's 'Bad Guy'

Tim Minchin took on the Billie Eilish song 'Bad Guy' as part of triple j's 2021 Requestival last week.

Accompanying himself on accordion, the performer and composer put his signature twist on the popular song.

