VIDEO: Watch Tim Minchin Put His Own Spin on Billie Eilish's 'Bad Guy'

Tim Minchin took on the Billie Eilish song 'Bad Guy' as part of triple j's 2021 Requestival last week.

Accompanying himself on accordion, the performer and composer put his signature twist on the popular song.

Watch the full performance below!

Minchin has been celebrated globally for writing the music and lyrics for Matilda the Musical, which has gone on to become one of the most acclaimed musicals of the last 20 years, winning a record 7 Olivier Awards, 13 Helpmann Awards and 5 Tony Awards. He also wrote music and lyrics for the musical adaption of Groundhog Day, which after an acclaimed limited run at The Old Vic in London in 2016, debuted on Broadway in April 2017 and won the Olivier Award for Best Musical in 2017.

Since his return to stage Tim starred in the ABC comedy series Squinters and appeared as Friar Tuck in the Hollywood release of Robin Hood. He also starred in UPRIGHT, the award winning eight-part drama series which he co-wrote with The Chaser's Chris Taylor, actor-writers Leon Ford and Kate Mulvaney, and co-produced with Lingo Pictures for Foxtel and Sky UK.

In November 2020, Tim released his first studio solo album Apart Together. Described as "crisply observed and tenderly considered" in The Independent, the album reached #3 in the ARIA charts. On the eve of the release Tim and his band streamed a live performance of the full album to a worldwide audience and critical acclaim.