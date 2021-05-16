Exclusive: Linda and Laura Benanti Perform 'A Quiet Place' With Seth Rudetsky; Concert Re-Airs Tonight

Laura and Linda Benanti's concert, as part of Seth Rudetsky's Seth Concert Series, premiered today at 3pm, and will re-air tonight at 8pm. BUY TICKETS! Check out a clip from the concert below, featuring the pair performing 'A Quiet Place'!

Plus, check out this week's winner of The Seth Sing-Off, Lauren Cupples!

Tony Award-winner and five-time Tony Award nominee LAURA BENANTI is a highly celebrated stage and screen actress who recently debuted to rapturous reviews in the film WORTH at the Sundance Film Festival opposite Michael Keaton, Stanley Tucci and Amy Ryan. Laura can soon be seen in the film HERE TODAY starring opposite Billy Crystal and Tiffany Haddish. Both films will release in 2021. She is currently in production for HBO Max's highly anticipated "Gossip Girl" reboot. She is also reprising her role on the final season of the hit TV series "Younger", starring opposite Sutton Foster and Hilary Duff.

Laura created and executive produced the HBO Max special, "Homeschool Musical: Class of 2020" an unscripted musical special that features students from across the U.S. premiering on December 17th. The special comes on the heels of her viral social media campaign, #SunshineSongs. This summer, Laura debuted the Sunshine Songs Concert series to bring joy through music to senior living communities, aging loved ones isolated in their homes, children's hospitals, and beyond.

In April, Laura released a cover of "Sucker" along with a moving video donating 100% of her earnings to FoodCorps. She followed up the single with her debut solo self-titled album available to stream and download now. She recently teamed with comedian Randy Rainbow on her new single and video, "(Everybody's Waiting for) The Man with a Plan".

Her television credits include series regular roles on the Samantha Bee and Jason Jones produced TBS show "The Detour," "Go On" opposite Matthew Perry, and "Starved" for FX as well as recurring roles on "Supergirl," ABC's "Nashville" and "Eli Stone," CBS' "The Good Wife" and "Elementary," Showtime's "Nurse Jackie" and "The Big C," NBC's "The Sound of Music Live," "Law and Order: SVU," and USA's "Royal Pains,". She frequently appears on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" in her celebrated comedic portrayal of First Lady Melania Trump.

Ms. Benanti made a triumphant return to Broadway in 2019 as Eliza Doolittle in Lincoln Center's acclaimed production of "My Fair Lady." A native of Kinnelon, New Jersey, she won Paper Mill Playhouse's Rising Star Award for her portrayal of Dolly Levi in her high school production of "Hello, Dolly!," and from there, she went on to take Broadway by storm, making her Broadway debut at the young age of 18 as Maria in "The Sound of Music," opposite Richard Chamberlain.

Since then, she has wowed in musicals and plays alike, including Steve Martin's hit Broadway play, "Meteor Shower," where she costarred alongside Amy Schumer and Keegan Michael Key. Other Broadway roles include Amalia Balash in "She Loves Me," for which she was nominated for Tony, Drama Desk, Outer Critics Circle and Drama League Awards. Laura was also nominated for a Tony Award and won both the Drama Desk and Outer Critics Circle Awards for her starring role in the Broadway production of "Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown" for Lincoln Center Theatre. She starred in their Broadway production of Sarah Ruhl's "In the Next Room or The Vibrator Play." Ms. Benantiearned the 2008 Tony Award for Outstanding Featured Actress in a Musical, a Drama Desk Award, and an Outer Critics Circle Award for her revelatory portrayal of Louise in "Gypsy" opposite Patti LuPone. Other Broadway roles include "The Wedding Singer," "Nine" (starring Antonio Banderas), her Tony, Drama Desk and Outer Critics Circle Award-nominated performance of Cinderella in Stephen Sondheim's "Into the Woods," and her Tony nominated turn in "Swing!"

Other distinguished theater performances include the Public Theater's production of Christopher Durang's "Why Torture is Wrong" and the "People Who Love Them," Perdita in "The Winter's Tale" at the Williamstown Theatre Festival opposite Kate Burton, Anne in "A Little Night Music" at the L.A. Opera opposite Victor Garber, Eileen in "Wonderful Town" opposite Donna Murphy, and Rosabella in "The Most Happy Fella," both for City Center Encores! Ms. Benanti's thriving solo concert career takes her all over the world and was beautifully captured in her live album In Constant Search of the Right Kind of Attention released by Broadway records. Laura has a comedic book for moms co-written with Metropolitan Opera Star Kate Mangiameli, entitled "M is for MAMA (and also Merlot): A Modern Mom's ABCs" available now!

After a thirty-five year retirement from performing, Linda Benanti returns to the stage co-headlining concerts with her daughter Laura Benanti. Linda left performing in 1982 in order to dedicate more time to motherhood. She and her husband Sal raised daughters Laura and Marielle to be active and engaged in the arts, sports, their schools, church and community.

After transitioning out of performing, Linda began teaching in Manhattan for her mentor Keith Davis, who encouraged her to open her own studio. There she worked with notable Broadway performers and aspiring singers, some of whom are well known today. Once they moved from the city, Linda opened her still flourishing voice studio in Kinnelon, NJ, where she continues to teach along with her associate teachers.

Linda's last show was the 1981 revival of Brigadoon. Before that, she was in the national tour of The Odyssey with Yul Brynner, which came to Broadway as the short lived Home Sweet Homer (you can see the poster on the wall at Joe Allen's!). Some of her favorite Off-Broadway and regional roles include 'The Girl' in The Fantastics, 'Guinevere' in Camelot, 'Marion' in The Music Man, 'Anne' in A Little Night Music, 'Nanette' in No, No, Nanette, 'Maria' in Call Me Madam, 'Mary' in The Drunkard, 'Ella' in The Bells are Ringing, 'Sarah' in Guys and Dolls, 'Polly' in The Three Penny Opera, and 'Amy' in Where's Charley? During that period, she also did numerous television commercials and voice overs. She studied voice with Seth Riggs in Los Angeles. Linda is loving Nana to Ella Rose (4), and Luke Charles (brand new!).