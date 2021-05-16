VIDEO: Watch Sara Bareilles, Renee Elise Goldsberry, Ashley Park, and More in 'Famous 5eva' from GIRLS5EVA

Click Here for More Articles on GIRLS5EVA

An all new music video has been released from the new series 'Girls5Eva' on Peacock TV.

They're gonna be famous 5eva, 'cause 4eva's 2 short! Watch the members of Girls5eva (Sara Bareilles, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Busy Philipps, Ashley Park, and Erika Henningsen) in their brand-new music video "Famous 5eva."

When a one-hit-wonder girl group from the 90's gets sampled by a young rapper, its members reunite to give their pop star dreams one more shot. They may be grown women balancing spouses, kids, jobs, debt, aging parents, and shoulder pain, but can't they also be Girls5eva?

Check out the music video below!