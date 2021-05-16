Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
GIRLS5EVA
Click Here for More Articles on GIRLS5EVA

VIDEO: Watch Sara Bareilles, Renee Elise Goldsberry, Ashley Park, and More in 'Famous 5eva' from GIRLS5EVA

The series is now available on Peacock TV.

May. 16, 2021  

An all new music video has been released from the new series 'Girls5Eva' on Peacock TV.

They're gonna be famous 5eva, 'cause 4eva's 2 short! Watch the members of Girls5eva (Sara Bareilles, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Busy Philipps, Ashley Park, and Erika Henningsen) in their brand-new music video "Famous 5eva."

When a one-hit-wonder girl group from the 90's gets sampled by a young rapper, its members reunite to give their pop star dreams one more shot. They may be grown women balancing spouses, kids, jobs, debt, aging parents, and shoulder pain, but can't they also be Girls5eva?

Check out the music video below!

VIDEO: Watch Sara Bareilles, Renee Elise Goldsberry, Ashley Park, and More in 'Famous 5eva' from GIRLS5EVA
Click Here to Watch the Video!play


Featured at the Theatre Shop

T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More
Branded Broadway Merch

Related Articles
VIDEO: Sara Bareilles Sings New York Lonely Boy From GIRLS5EVA Photo

VIDEO: Sara Bareilles Sings 'New York Lonely Boy' From GIRLS5EVA

Kelly Clarkson & The GIRLS5EVA Cast Gush Over Their Favorite Girl Groups Photo

Kelly Clarkson & The GIRLS5EVA Cast Gush Over Their Favorite Girl Groups

VIDEO: Cast of GIRLS5EVA Cried When They Heard Sara Bareilles’ Song Photo

VIDEO: Cast of GIRLS5EVA Cried When They Heard Sara Bareilles’ Song

Daniel Breaker Joins Cast of GIRLS5EVA Photo

Daniel Breaker Joins Cast of GIRLS5EVA


More Hot Stories For You