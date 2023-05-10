Wake Up With BWW 5/10: Theater Fans' Choice Awards Voting, Plus a Message From Shaina Taub!

Click Here for More on WAKE UP WITH BROADWAYWORLD

BroadwayWorld is thrilled to announce that voting is now open for the 20th Annual Theater Fans' Choice Awards, a dazzling part of our 20th Anniversary Celebration! Below, check out all of the nominations and cast your vote!

Funny Girl is set to close on September 3, and Lea Michele is already planning her Broadway return! Michele teased the show recently, learn all about what she said below!

Disney's live action reimagining of The Little Mermaid has been screened in front of a public audience for the first time! Read all of the reactions below!

Plus, watch an exclusive video message from Shaina Taub in honor of BroadwayWorld's 20th anniversary!

Grosses

Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 5/7/23

Grosses for all the Broadway shows for the week ending 5/7/2023.. (more...)

Today's Top Stories

Lea Michele Teases Next Broadway Show After FUNNY GIRL

Funny Girl is set to close on September 3, and Lea Michele is already planning her Broadway return! . (more...)

Gavin Lee To Go On as 'Fagin' in OLIVER! at New York City Center

Two-time Tony Award nominee Gavin Lee went on last night as Fagin in Oliver! at New York City Center!. (more...)

BEETLEJUICE 2 to Debut in 2024 With Jenna Ortega, Michael Keaton & More

Beetlejuice 2, the long-awaited sequel to the classic 1988 comedy, will premiere in theaters in 2024. Michael Keaton will be returning in the title role, with Winona Ryder returning as Lydia Deetz. Wednesday star Jenna Ortega and Justin Theroux have also joined the cast. The film's script is by Mike Vukadinovich.. (more...)

Uma Paranjpe Makes Broadway Principal Debut in the Title Role of LIFE OF PI

Uma Paranjpe made her Broadway principal debut last night, May 9, in the title role of Life of Pi! This markd the first time the role is played by a female on Broadway.. (more...)

Social Roundup: First THE LITTLE MERMAID Film Reactions After Debut Public Screening

Disney's live action reimagining of The Little Mermaid has been screened in front of a public audience for the first time! Ahead of its May 26 release, check out the first social media reactions to the film from its very first public audience members. The Little Mermaid stars Halle Bailey, Melissa McCarthy, Daveed Diggs, and more.. (more...)

Voting Opens for the 20th Annual NYC Theater Fans' Choice Awards

BroadwayWorld is thrilled to announce that voting is now open for the 20th Annual Theater Fans' Choice Awards, a dazzling part of our 20th Anniversary Celebration!. (more...)

Video: Bernadette Peters, Joel Grey & More Featured in BEING MARY TYLER MOORE Documentary Trailer

Lending their voices to the film are family members, colleagues and those whose lives Mary Tyler Moore impacted including directors Rob Reiner, Michael Lindsay-Hogg, and Jim Burrows, actors Ed Asner, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Lena Waithe, Phylicia Rashad, Bernadette Peters, and Joel Grey. Watch the video trailer now!. (more...)

Could LEOPOLDSTADT Make Tony Awards History This Year?

As the 76th Annual Tony Awards inch closer, a history-making milestone could also be on the horizon. Look for imports from Great Britain to possibly make history this year if Tom Stoppard's Leopoldstadt wins the Tony Award for Best Play.. (more...)

