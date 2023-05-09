Social Roundup: First THE LITTLE MERMAID Film Reactions After Debut Public Screening

Click Here for More on THE LITTLE MERMAID MOVIE

Disney's live action reimagining of The Little Mermaid has been screened in front of a public audience for the first time!

The highly-anticipated movie musical stars Halle Bailey as Ariel, plus Melissa McCarthy as Ursula, Daveed Diggs as Sebastian, Awkwafina as Scuttle, Javier Bardem as King Triton, Jacob Tremblay as Flounder, Noma Dumezweni as Queen Selina, and Jonah Hauer-King as Prince Eric.

Lin-Manuel Miranda joins Alan Menken to contribute new lyrics to the beloved songs from the film, which feature "Part of Your World," "Under the Sea," "Poor Unfortunate Souls," plus three new songs written for the live-action version. The soundtrack will be available on May 19 and is available to pre-order and pre-save here.

The Little Mermaid is the beloved story of Ariel, a beautiful and spirited young mermaid with a thirst for adventure. The youngest of King Triton's daughters and the most defiant, Ariel longs to find out more about the world beyond the sea and, while visiting the surface, falls for the dashing Prince Eric.

While mermaids are forbidden to interact with humans, Ariel must follow her heart. She makes a deal with the evil sea witch, Ursula, which gives her a chance to experience life on land but ultimately places her life - and her father's crown - in jeopardy.

Ahead of the film's May 26 release, check out the first social media reactions to the film from its very first public audience members.

#TheLittleMermaid is #Disney's best live action adaptation, in that it succeeds not just as nostalgia



but as an often stunning film in its own right.



Not PERFECT, but it's got the Disney magic!

And should definitely be seen on the big screen.



Review embargo lifts 5/22 9am EST pic.twitter.com/7Yquwk82eK - Grace Randolph (@GraceRandolph) May 9, 2023

#TheLittleMermaid is a tribute to all little girls to dream big. Halle Bailey is sheer magic and Daveed Diggs a delight as Sebastian. pic.twitter.com/kLD2y62dIF - Kathia Woods (@kathia_woods) May 9, 2023

It's real simple. Are you excited for #TheLittleMermaid? You'll like it. It's exactly what you think it is. Are you skeptical and worried about it? That's valid too. It looks weird and disjointed. Bailey is great, McCarthy rules, the songs work but it just feels so unnecessary. pic.twitter.com/n4qp7MsVFH - Germain Lussier (@GermainLussier) May 9, 2023

#TheLittleMermaid makes it pretty close to being the best live action Disney movie, however it still struggles in the villain department. Halle Bailey IS Ariel and I had literal chills throughout her performance. This is a little mermaid retelling like you've never seen before. pic.twitter.com/JjtLOR61vL - Felicia (@becomingfelicia) May 9, 2023

#TheLittleMermaid is the best Disney live-action adaptation to date. Halle Bailey IS Ariel. Major props to the sound effects team. Good changes, though one new song with too much autotune. Could watch this version's Under the Sea all day, it was the highlight of the whole thing. - Gillian Blum (@GillianBlum) May 9, 2023

#TheLittleMermaid is filled with a few great performances from Halle Bailey and Melissa McCarthy, but it's a mostly paint-by-numbers remake that's isn't as good as the animated masterpiece. pic.twitter.com/YY4ielYXiR - Kirsten (@KirstenAcuna) May 9, 2023

Watch The Little Mermaid trailer here: