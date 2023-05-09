Social Roundup: First THE LITTLE MERMAID Film Reactions After Debut Public Screening

The Little Mermaid will officially swim into theaters on May 26.

THE LITTLE MERMAID MOVIE
Click Here for More on THE LITTLE MERMAID MOVIE
The Girls Upstairs: Stories of 1998's Ill-Fated FOLLIES

Disney's live action reimagining of The Little Mermaid has been screened in front of a public audience for the first time!

The highly-anticipated movie musical stars Halle Bailey as Ariel, plus Melissa McCarthy as Ursula, Daveed Diggs as Sebastian, Awkwafina as Scuttle, Javier Bardem as King Triton, Jacob Tremblay as Flounder, Noma Dumezweni as Queen Selina, and Jonah Hauer-King as Prince Eric.

Lin-Manuel Miranda joins Alan Menken to contribute new lyrics to the beloved songs from the film, which feature "Part of Your World," "Under the Sea," "Poor Unfortunate Souls," plus three new songs written for the live-action version. The soundtrack will be available on May 19 and is available to pre-order and pre-save here.

The Little Mermaid is the beloved story of Ariel, a beautiful and spirited young mermaid with a thirst for adventure. The youngest of King Triton's daughters and the most defiant, Ariel longs to find out more about the world beyond the sea and, while visiting the surface, falls for the dashing Prince Eric.

While mermaids are forbidden to interact with humans, Ariel must follow her heart. She makes a deal with the evil sea witch, Ursula, which gives her a chance to experience life on land but ultimately places her life - and her father's crown - in jeopardy.

Ahead of the film's May 26 release, check out the first social media reactions to the film from its very first public audience members.

Watch The Little Mermaid trailer here:




