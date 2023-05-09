Uma Paranjpe Will Make Broadway Principal Debut Tonight in the Title Role of LIFE OF PI

This will mark the first time the role is played by a female on Broadway.
Uma Paranjpe will make her Broadway principal debut tonight, May 9, in the title role of Life of Pi! This will mark the first time the role is played by a female on Broadway.
Uma's Off-Broadway credits include tango of a crumbling wall, Teatro LATEA. Regional includes Life of Pi, A.R.T.; A Midsummer Night's Dream, Catskill Mountain Shakespeare; Twelfth Night, CMS; Radial Gradient, Kennedy Center; Ramaavan, Surati Performing Arts. Workshops: The Gap; The Game of Love. Film/TV: "Orange Is the New Black." Education: BFA, Musical Theater, University of Miami.
Based on one of the best-loved works of fiction - winner of the Man Booker Prize, selling over fifteen million copies worldwide - Life of Pi is a breath-taking new theatrical adaptation of an epic journey of endurance and hope.
After a cargo ship sinks in the middle of the vast Pacific Ocean, a sixteen-year-old boy name Pi is stranded on a lifeboat with four other survivors - a hyena, a zebra, an orangutan, and a 450-pound Royal Bengal tiger. Time is against them, nature is harsh, who will survive?