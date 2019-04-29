Wake Up With BWW 4/29: Noah Galvin and Caitlin Houlahan Join WAITRESS, and More!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld! Kick off a new week by catching up on the latest Broadway news!

We'd like to wish a happy first performance to Noah Galvin and Caitlin Houlahan who join the company of Waitress tonight, as Ogie and Dawn!

This weekend, King Kong suffered a technical malfunction during its matinee, causing the performance to stop mid-show, and ultimately be cancelled. The evening performance went on as planned, following the necessary repairs and testing.

We've got your first listen to Jeremy Jordan and Shoshana Bean belting out the iconic Waitress duet, You Matter to Me! Listen below!

by Stephanie Wild

During yesterday's matinee performance of King Kong, a technical malfunction caused the show to stop abruptly, and ultimately be cancelled.. (more...)

2) BWW Review: KATHLEEN FERRIER AWARDS 2019 FINAL, Wigmore Hall

by Sophia Lambton

Stupendous singing from a group of students battled old professionals who didn't dare reward risks.. (more...)

3) From the West End to Broadway: INK and Other Potential Transfers

by Julie Musbach

In honor of MTC's Ink, we're looking at recent transfers from the West End that found a new home on Broadway plus shows we think will soon be flying in direct from London to entertain American audiences.. (more...)

4) BWW TV: How Did KISS ME, KATE Change for 2019? The Company Tells All!

by Backstage With Richard Ridge

What happens when Shakespeare meets Porter? Audiences are finding out eight times a week at Studio 54 when the Taming of the Shrew comes to life onstage within one of the most beloved musicals of the Golden Age. Roundabout Theatre Company's production of Kiss Me, Kate, directed by Scott Ellis and choreographed by Warren Carlyle, opened just last month for a new generation of theatre-goers.. (more...)

5) Taylor Mac Talks the Political Message in GARY and Being Considered 'Unique' on Broadway

Taylor Mac is Broadway's next big thing. His unique new play, Gary: A Sequel to Titus Andronicus, which stars Nathan Lane, is the talk of the town.. (more...)

Today's Call Sheet:

Noah Galvin and Caitlin Houlahan join WAITRESS tonight!

Noah Galvin (Dear Evan Hansen, "The Real O'Neals") will take over the role of Ogie and Caitlin Houlahan (Girl From the North Country) will return to the role of Dawn on Monday, April 29. Eddie Jemison and Lenne Klingaman played their final performances as Ogie and Dawn respectively on Sunday, April 28.

The 2019 Actors' Fund Gala will be held tonight!

The Actors Fund, the national human services organization for everyone in performing arts and entertainment, announced today their lineup of performers to pay special tribute to this year's honorees at their Annual Gala on Monday, April 29, 2019. Michael Urie (Harvey Fierstein's Torch Song) hosts the evening that will include performances by Amber Gray (Hadestown), Beth Leavel, Michael Potts, Matthew Sklar (The Prom), Damon Daunno,Rebecca Naomi Jones (Rodgers & Hammerstein's Oklahoma!), Sarah Stiles(Tootsie) and a special appearance by Chairman of The Actors Fund Brian Stokes Mitchell. Luke Hawkins & Evan Ruggiero will open the Gala with an original tap dance number. Additional presenters and guests include: Annette Bening,Kenny Leon, Jawan M. Jackson, Tony Kushner, Will Roland, Brandon Uranowitz, Eric William Morris, Celia Keenan-Bolger, Gideon Glick and more. Performers and guests are subjects to change.

Alec Baldwin and Anne Heche reunite for TWENTIETH CENTURY benefit reading tonight!

Roundabout Theatre Company will welcome back Emmy, Golden Globe & SAG Award winner and Oscar & Tony Award nominee Alec Baldwin, and Emmy Award winner and Tony Award nominee Anne Heche in a one-night-only reunion benefit reading of Ken Ludwig's adaptation of Ben Hecht and Charles MacArthur's comedy Twentieth Century, reuniting the original stars of Roundabout's 2004 revival with director Walter Bobbie.

What we're geeking out over: Shoshana Bean and Jeremy Jordan Sing 'You Matter to Me' From WAITRESS

Shoshana Bean and Jeremy Jordan are currently co-starring in Waitress on Broadway! Hear the pair sing the iconic ballad "You Matter to Me!"

The cast currently also features Charity Angel Dawson, Ben Thompson, Larry Marshall, Benny Elledge, Noah Galvin, Caitlin Houlahan, Melody A. Betts, Tyrone Davis Jr., Andrew Fitch, Molly Hager, Jessie Hooker-Bailey, Arica Jackson, Molly Jobe, Brandon Kalm, Matt Kumangai, Tess Murphy, Everleigh Rotunno, Stephanie Torns and Dan Tracy.

What we're watching: HAMILTON Biographer Ron Chernow Takes on Trump at the White House Correspondents' Dinner

Ron Chernow gave remarks during the White House Correspondents' dinner on Saturday. The historian, and author of the Hamilton biography that inspired the musical, took on Trump in a big way.

Chernow utilized his knowledge of history, along with a helping of humor, to get his thoughts across on the president.

"We are being tested, fiercely tested, but I like to think decency will prevail," he said. "History shows that, in the short run, the American people can be swept up in all sorts of misguided and wrongheaded things - think Scottsboro Boys, think Japanese internment camps, think Joe McCarthy. But in, the long run, democracy endures."

Social Butterfly: Watch the Cast of THE WHO'S TOMMY Perform 'Pinball Wizard'

BroadwayWorld has a first look at The Who's Tommy at the Kennedy Center! Check out the video of "Pinball Wizard!"

This production, celebrating 50 years of the iconic rock album, is a part of the Broadway Center Stage series of starry musicals in semi-staged concert productions, created exclusively for the Kennedy Center by executive producer Jeffrey Finn.

Based on the 1969 album, The Who's Tommy is an exhilarating story of hope, healing, and the human spirit. With music and lyrics by Pete Townshend, book by Des McAnuff and Pete Townshend, and additional music and lyrics by John Entwistle and Keith Moon, this five-time Tony Award-winning, one-of-a-kind musical tells the story of the pinball-playing, "deaf, dumb, and blind" boy who triumphs over adversities.

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!





