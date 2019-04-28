VIDEO: HAMILTON Biographer Ron Chernow Takes on Trump at the White House Correspondents' Dinner

Ron Chernow gave remarks during the White House Correspondents' dinner on Saturday. The historian, and author of the Hamilton biography that inspired the musical, took on Trump in a big way.

Chernow utilized his knowledge of history, along with a helping of humor, to get his thoughts across on the president.

"We are being tested, fiercely tested, but I like to think decency will prevail," he said. "History shows that, in the short run, the American people can be swept up in all sorts of misguided and wrongheaded things - think Scottsboro Boys, think Japanese internment camps, think Joe McCarthy. But in, the long run, democracy endures."

Watch his full speech below!

The musical Hamilton has book, music and lyrics by Tony and Grammy Award-winning composer Lin-Manuel Miranda, who also plays the title role. The musical is directed by Thomas Kail, with choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler and music direction and orchestrations by Alex Lacamoire. Hamilton is inspired by Ron Chernow's biography "Alexander Hamilton."





