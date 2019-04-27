VIDEO: Watch the Cast of THE WHO'S TOMMY Perform 'Pinball Wizard'

BroadwayWorld has a first look at The Who's Tommy at the Kennedy Center! Check out the video of "Pinball Wizard" below!

This production, celebrating 50 years of the iconic rock album, is a part of the Broadway Center Stage series of starry musicals in semi-staged concert productions, created exclusively for the Kennedy Center by executive producer Jeffrey Finn.

Based on the 1969 album, The Who's Tommy is an exhilarating story of hope, healing, and the human spirit. With music and lyrics by Pete Townshend, book by Des McAnuff and Pete Townshend, and additional music and lyrics by John Entwistle and Keith Moon, this five-time Tony Award-winning, one-of-a-kind musical tells the story of the pinball-playing, "deaf, dumb, and blind" boy who triumphs over adversities.

The Who's Tommy, the final Broadway Center Stage production of the 2018-2019 season, comes on the heels of this season's rapturously received, standing-room-only Kennedy Center productions of Little Shop of Horrors and The Music Man. The inaugural 2017-2018 season included sell-out performances of star-studded productions of Chess, In the Heights, and How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying. The 2019-2020 season of Broadway Center Stage will feature the toe-tapping fan favorite, Footloose; Tony Award winner Rachel Bay Jones in the Pulitzer Prize-winning Next to Normal; and Bye Bye Birdie, Broadway's first Tony Award-winning Best Musical to feature rock 'n' roll, directed by Marc Bruni (Broadway Center Stage: The Music Man).

Broadway Center Stage: The Who's Tommy is performed Wednesday, April 24-Sunday, April 28, 2019 at 8 p.m. and Monday, April 29 at 7 p.m. with matinees at 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 27 and Sunday, April 28. For more information, please visit the Kennedy Center website, in-person at the Kennedy Center Box Office, or call (202) 467-4600 or (800) 444-1324.





