KING KONG Technical Malfunction Cancels Matinee Performance Mid-Show

During yesterday's matinee performance of King Kong, a technical malfunction caused the show to stop abruptly, and ultimately be cancelled.

A statement from the production revealed that during the cobra battle scene in act one, there was a mechanical problem on stage which stopped the show. The issue could not be immediately fixed which meant that the rest of the performance was cancelled.

Those in attendance were offered refunds and exchanges following the cancellation.

Later in the afternoon, the necessary repairs were made, and the machinery was thoroughly tested. The evening performance was able to proceed as planned.

Based on the 1932 novel, the stage production of King Kong is a contemporary take on the classic tale of beauty and the beast. The story follows a young actress, Ann Darrow, and a maverick filmmaker, Carl Denham, as they voyage from the bustling streets of 1930s New York to an uncharted island to capture the world's greatest wonder. At the center of this 21st-century reimagining: a 20-foot high, 2,000-pound gorilla brought to life by a team of seamlessly integrated artists and technicians.

The cast is led by Christiani Pitts, (A Bronx Tale) as Ann Darrow, Eric William Morris(Mamma Mia!) as Carl Denham, and Erik Lochtefeld (Misery, Metamorphoses) as Lumpy.

Written by Jack Thorne (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child) with a score by Marius de Vries (La La Land and Moulin Rouge!) and songs by Eddie Perfect (Beetlejuice), King Kong is directed and choreographed by Drew McOnie (Strictly Ballroom The Musical).





