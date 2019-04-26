Beth Leavel, Amber Gray, Rebecca Naomi Jones, and More Set For The Actors Fund's 2019 Gala

The Actors Fund, the national human services organization for everyone in performing arts and entertainment, announced today their lineup of performers to pay special tribute to this year's honorees at their Annual Gala on Monday, April 29, 2019. Michael Urie (Harvey Fierstein's Torch Song) hosts the evening that will include performances by Amber Gray (Hadestown), Beth Leavel, Michael Potts, Matthew Sklar (The Prom), Damon Daunno,Rebecca Naomi Jones (Rodgers & Hammerstein's Oklahoma!), Sarah Stiles (Tootsie) and a special appearance by Chairman of The Actors Fund Brian Stokes Mitchell. Luke Hawkins & Evan Ruggiero will open the Gala with an original tap dance number. Additional presenters and guests include: Annette Bening,Kenny Leon, Jawan M. Jackson, Tony Kushner, Will Roland, Brandon Uranowitz, Eric William Morris, Celia Keenan-Bolger, Gideon Glick and more. Performers and guests are subjects to change.

The evening will celebrate Tony Award®-winning playwright and actor Harvey Fierstein; Chairman & CEO of the John Gore Organization and Tony Award-winning producer and acclaimed director John Gore; International President of the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees and International labor leader and community advocate Matthew D. Loeb; and Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony Award-winning actress, singer and dancer Rita Moreno and present to them The Actors Fund's Medal of Honor.

The event begins at 6PM with cocktails, followed by dinner at 7PM and a tribute at the New York Marriott Marquis (1535 Broadway). The evening is a celebration of everyone who works in performing arts and entertainment coming together to support services that foster stability and resiliency and provide a safety net over the lifespan of members this community.

"Harvey, John, Matthew and Rita are legends in our community," said Brian Stokes Mitchell, Chairman of The Actors Fund. "They are rightfully due this highest honor from The Actors Fund, both for their dedication to performing arts and entertainment and for the leadership they provide in guiding the way for the next generation of artists and arts workers."

Tickets to the benefit begin at $1,500 and include reception, dinner and entertainment. For tables and sponsorships, call 212.627.1000 or emailactorsfund@resevt.com. For more information and updates, visit actorsfund.org/Gala2019

The Actors Fund is a national human services organization that fosters stability and resiliency and provides a safety net for performing arts and entertainment professionals over their lifespan. Through offices in New York, Los Angeles and Chicago, The Fund serves everyone in film, theater, television, music, opera, radio and dance with programs including social services and emergency financial assistance, health care and insurance counseling, housing, and secondary employment and training services.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You