From the West End to Broadway: INK and Other Potential Transfers

Photo Credit: Joan Marcus

What makes a theatrical hit? At this point we can be sure no one has the answer. One of the key elements would have to be collaboration and that goes far beyond artists working together on a project to expand to works crossing borders and gaining a new life with a new audience.

In honor of MTC's Ink, we're looking at recent transfers from the West End that found a new home on Broadway plus shows we think will soon be flying in direct from London to entertain American audiences.

Recent West End Transfers

Ink

Ink's critically acclaimed run in the West End began June 17th, 2017 at the Almeida Theatre, concluding its limited run on August 5th. Star Bertie Carvel came along with the show for its transfer to Broadway this time joined by Johnny Lee Miller in the telling of the birth of Londons The Sun.

The Ferryman

Similar to Ink, The Ferryman tells a deeply European story as it deals with Ireland's battle for independence. Centering around the Carney family, the piece is a character study in conflict as tensions are pulled taut and finally snap.

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child

Much like Harry's story, we all knew it wouldn't be long before Harry Potter and the Cursed Child hopped a broom and brought its magic to countries far and wide. After enjoying a run in the West End, the show became one of the most coveted tickets in New York made all the more tempting by the reunion of the original West End cast. Now Harry and his children are prepping for runs in Melbourne, San Francisco, and more.

Photo Credit: Matthew Murphy

Tina: The Tina Turner Musical

Confirmed to be Broadway bound, Tina will touchdown this fall. Adrienne Warren brings all of her power and talent along when the show makes its transfers embodying the incomparable diva Tina Turner.

Hadestown

While Anaïs Mitchell's runaway hit began its life at New York Theatre Workshop, it made its initial splash in London's West End. The entire cast took the trip across the pond to bring the journey to the Underworld to the Broadway stage.

What Could Be Coming

Chicago Cast of Six

Photo Credit: Jeff Sciortino

Six

If you haven't listened to the sensational cast album of Six, you're probably in the minority. The concert extravaganza following the six wives of Henry VIII is taking the West End by storm. The show is already preparing for its US premiere in Chicago, which one could assume will soon have the show saying 'oui, oui, bonjour' to New York.

Company

Patti LuPone aside (excuse the blasphemy) the current West End production of Company starring Rosalie Craig as the first female Bobbie has been a buzzy little bee in the theatre industry. US audiences are eagerly making the trip to London to catch the show, which could be setting up locally very soon.

Heathers

A cult hit from its early days Off-Broadway, Heathers enjoyed much the same reception when it ran in London led by star Carrie Hope Fletcher. The production's sold-out success has sparked rumors that audiences across the pond will soon have the chance to freeze their brain.

The Rink

Boasting an original Broadway cast featuring Liza Minnelli and Chita Rivera alongside music and lyrics by Kander and Ebb and a book by Terrence McNally, The Rink has faded in the modern canon; however, Southwark Playhouse's recent revival starring Anastasia alum Caroline O'Connor brought the show to life on a whole new level.

Photo Credit: Johan Persson

Everybody's Talking About Jamie

Something of a surprise hit, Everybody's Talking About Jamie follows the story of Jamie New, a small boy with a big dream. The show is based on the documentary Jamie: Drag Queen at 16 and has been described as having the emotional impact of Dear Evan Hansen. World-renowned drag queen herself Bianca Del Rio is set to join the show in May. With no shortage of acclaim and pizzazz, the show could easily be Broadway bound.





