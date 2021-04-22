Wake Up With BWW 4/22: Hugh Jackman on Rudin and THE MUSIC MAN, and More

Good morning, BroadwayWorld!

Over the weekend, Sutton Foster spoke out about the recent controversy surrounding Scott Rudin- the former producer of her Broadway-bound revival of The Music Man. Now her co-star, Hugh Jackman, has broken his silence.

Actors' Equity is speaking out about how it will handle Rudin-produced projects moving forward. Many have called upon Equity to place Rudin on its 'Do Not Work' list, essentially barring the union's members from employment in his productions.

Read more about these and other top stories below.

Want our morning reports delivered via email? Subscribe here!



1) Hugh Jackman Breaks His Silence on Scott Rudin and Reveals Future of THE MUSIC MAN

Over the weekend, Sutton Foster spoke out about the recent controversy surrounding Scott Rudin- the former producer of her Broadway-bound revival of The Music Man. Now her co-star, Hugh Jackman, has broken his silence. The New York Times' Michael Paulson shared a statement.. (more...)

2) Actors' Equity Association Responds to Calls to Put Scott Rudin on 'Do Not Work' List

As outrage over the accusations surrounding Broadway producer Scott Rudin continues, Actors' Equity is speaking out about how it will handle Rudin-produced projects moving forward. Many have called upon Equity to place Rudin on its 'Do Not Work' list, essentially barring the union's members from employment in his productions. . (more...)

3) VIDEO: Encores! Inside the Revival Wraps Up with a Sneak Peek of INTO THE WOODS!

by Stage Tube

The final installment of Encores! Inside the Revival features a behind-the-scenes look at City Center's upcoming production of Into the Woods with Encores! Artistic Director Lear deBessonet and Encores! Producing Creative Director Clint Ramos.. (more...)

4) MTI's ALL TOGETHER NOW Royalty-Free Revue Will Feature Music by Stephen Schwartz, Ahrens & Flaherty and More!

Theatrical licensor Music Theatre International (MTI) has just announced updates to All Together Now!: A Global Event Celebrating Local Theatre, in which schools and theatres around the world are empowered to locally produce and perform an exclusive musical revue featuring songs from MTI's beloved shows over the weekend of November 12, 2021.. (more...)

5) IN THE HEIGHTS Film Soundtrack Set for June 11 Release

by TV News Desk

Slated to open on June 11, 2021 in U.S. theaters and on HBO Max, the film will be distributed worldwide by Warner Bros. Pictures. It will be available on HBO Max for 31 days from theatrical release. "In the Heights" is rated PG-13 for some language and suggestive references. . (more...)

Next up in our "mug shots" series is Kerry Butler

(portrait by Walter McBride). Plus visit our merchandise shop

to get your own BWW mug, t-shirt, tote bag and more!

Today's Call Sheet - Upcoming Online Events:

- Nothing can stop BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge from bringing you interviews with your favorite Broadway stars! Today at 12pm, his special guest is Lucie Jones! Tune in here!

- The Met's nightly streams continue tonight at 7:30pm with Verdi's Simon Boccanegra Starring Anna Tomowa-Sintow, Vasile Moldoveanu, Sherrill Milnes, and Paul Plishka, conducted by James Levine. Production by Tito Capobianco. From December 29, 1984. Tune in here!

- Stars in the House returns tonight at 8pm with an ER Cast Reunion with Gloria Reuben (Jeanie Boulet), George Clooney (Doug Ross), Noah Wyle (John Carter), Laura Innes (Kerry Weaver), Anthony Edwards (Mark Greene), Alex Kingston (Elizabeth Corday), Julianna Margulies (Carol Hathaway), Goran Višnjić (Luka Kovac), Paul McCrane (Robert Romano), Ming-Na Wen (Jing-Mei Chen), Laura Cerón (Chuny Marquez), Yvette Freeman (Haleh Adams), Conni Marie Brazelton (Connie Oligario) and CCH Pounder (Angela Hicks). Tune in here!

Learn about more online streaming events happening today, and in the future, on our streaming calendar at /streaming-schedule/.

BWW Exclusive: Get A First Look At Jeremy Jordan: CARRY ON - Streaming Next Month!

Broadway's Jeremy Jordan, known for his powerful voice and provocative storytelling, returns to the stage with his most ambitious and personal performance to date. Equal parts humor and heartache, Carry On takes us deep into Jeremy's new life as a father. Get a first look at the show in an all new clip below!

Tickets are $35. Additionally, special VIP Tickets are available for the May 6th performance for $50 and include a live post-show session with Jeremy Jordan and Benjamin Rauhala featuring additional songs and a Q&A.

Get tickets on BroadwayWorld Events here.

What we're geeking out over: Antoine Fuqua Will Direct New Film Adaptation of CAT ON A HOT TIN ROOF

In partnership with theatre producers Stephen C. Byrd and Alia Jones-Harvey, Antoine Fuqua will adapt Tennessee Williams' classic Pulitzer Prize-winning play "Cat on a Hot Tin Roof" into a film updated for the modern era.

The play was first adapted to film in 1958, starring Elizabeth Taylor and Paul Newman.

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!