Exclusive: Get A First Look At Jeremy Jordan: CARRY ON - Streaming Next Month!

Broadway's Jeremy Jordan, known for his powerful voice and provocative storytelling, returns to the stage with his most ambitious and personal performance to date. Equal parts humor and heartache, Carry On takes us deep into Jeremy's new life as a father. Get a first look at the show in an all new clip below!

Unpacking and attempting to reconcile his own complicated childhood, Jeremy soon discovers there is more to being a parent than he could have ever imagined. Featuring an array of musical styles, as well as some never-before-heard songs, Carry On has been thoughtfully reimagined for the virtual stage after winning multiple awards for its premiere at Feinstein's/54 Below just over a year ago. Featuring musical direction by Benjamin Rauhala.

Tickets are $35. Additionally, special VIP Tickets are available for the May 6th performance for $50 and include a live post-show session with Jeremy Jordan and Benjamin Rauhala featuring additional songs and a Q&A.

The May 6th premiere also includes a live chat for fans to interact with each other before and during the show. Following the initial premiere date, the concert will be made available on demand for three weeks and accessible to fans across the world.

Get tickets on BroadwayWorld Events here.