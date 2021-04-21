Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
VIDEO: Encores! Inside the Revival Wraps Up with a Sneak Peek of INTO THE WOODS!

In the video, Todd Almond, Laura Benanti, Philip Boykin, Judy Kuhn, Ruthie Ann Miles, and Donald Webber, Jr. perform alongside New York City public school students.

Apr. 21, 2021  

The final installment of Encores! Inside the Revival features a behind-the-scenes look at City Center's upcoming production of Into the Woods with Encores! Artistic Director Lear deBessonet and Encores! Producing Creative Director Clint Ramos. The episode explores how the production will usher in a new annual tradition at City Center whereby the performance of a classic title will celebrate the ways musical theater connects us across generations.

Additionally, Todd Almond, Laura Benanti, Philip Boykin, Judy Kuhn, Ruthie Ann Miles, and Donald Webber, Jr. perform alongside New York City public school students who are participating in the episode as an illustration of the breadth of community to be reflected in the production when City Center reopens.

Check it out below!

