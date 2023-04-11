Wake Up With BWW 4/11: KIMBERLY AKIMBO Tour, Plus a Message From Denee Benton

Click Here for More on WAKE UP WITH BROADWAYWORLD

We'd first like to wish a happy first preview to Prima Facie, which begins performances tonight!

JoJo also begins performances in Moulin Rouge! beginning tonight. Learn more here.

Kimberly Akimbo will launch a National Tour next year! The tour will kick off at the Denver Center for the Performing Arts in September 2024.

Plus, check out additional coverage from opening night of Shucked, which took place last week. We brought you on the red carpet as the stars arrived for the big night!

Should SHUCKED's Unusual Path to Broadway Be Replicated?

by Cara Joy David

When SHUCKED opened on Broadway last week, it marked the first time a musical that tried out in Utah made it to the big time. We hear a lot about the more mainstream regional tryout venues-La Jolla Playhouse, The Old Globe, 5th Avenue Theatre-but very few producers utilize lesser-known non-profits to try out their shows.. (more...)

KIMBERLY AKIMBO to Launch National Tour in September 2024

by Chloe Rabinowitz

KIMBERLY AKIMBO will launch a National Tour at the Denver Center for the Performing Arts in September 2024. Learn more about Kimberly Akimbo!. (more...)

Video: Josh Groban Reveals Why Starring in SWEENEY TODD Was a 'Big Risk' on CBS MORNINGS

by Michael Major

Josh Groban sat down with Gayle King to discuss starring on Broadway in Sweeney Todd. Groban discussed why playing the title role in the musical is a full circle moment and why it was a 'big risk' for him to take on the role. Watch the new interview video now!. (more...)

ROGERS: THE MUSICAL Sets Opening Date at Disneyland For Limited-Time Run

by Michael Major

The production will tell the story of Steve Rogers, better known as Captain America, joined by Peggy Carter, Nick Fury and select members of the Avengers. The musical follows Rogers' journey from World War II to leading the Avengers as Captain America. The musical was teased by Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman's 'Save the City' in Hawkeye.. (more...)

Video: Watch Aaron Tveit Sing 'My Doorway to Where' From SCHMIGADOON

by Michael Major

Apple TV has released a video of Aaron Tveit singing 'My Doorway to Where' in the second episode of Schmigadoon. The song is a reference to 'Corner of the Sky' from Pippin. Tveit's character also references musicals like Godspell and Hair. The new season of Schmigadoon! also features Kristin Chenoweth, Ariana DeBose, Dove Cameron, and more.. (more...)

Interview: Brothers Nicholas & Jonathan Christopher Share What Performing Together in SWEENEY TODD Means to Them

by Chloe Rabinowitz

Read BroadwayWorld's interview with brothers Nicholas and Jonathan Christopher as they discuss performing on Broadway together in Sweeney Todd.. (more...)

Video: Watch Jane Krakowski Perform in a SCHMIGADOON! Sneak Peek Inspired By CHICAGO & COMPANY

by Michael Major

Apple TV+ has released a video preview of Jane Krakowski's big number in the next episode of Schmigadoon! The clip begins with an homage to 'I'm Not Getting Married Today' from Company. Krakowski then dives into a Chicago-inspired musical number, complete with a 'Hot Honey Rag' choreography, trapeeze, cartwheels, and sparklers.. (more...)

Video: Stars Walk the Red Carpet for Opening Night of SHUCKED

by Red Carpet

Broadway got a little bit corny week as Shucked celebrated its opening at the Nederlander Theatre. BroadwayWorld was on the red carpet to chat with special guests, including Kristin Chenoweth, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Jane Krakowski, Rachel Dratch, Lea DeLaria, and more!. (more...)

- Prima Facie begins previews tonight. Meet the cast here!

- JoJo joins the cast of Moulin Rouge! tonight. Learn more here!

