Meet the Cast of PRIMA FACIE, Beginning Previews Tonight!

Prima Facie officially begins previews tonight, April 11, ahead of opening on Sunday, April 23, 2023 at the Golden Theatre (252 West 45th Street).

Jodie Comer ("Killing Eve," Free Guy) will make her highly anticipated Broadway debut in the US premiere of Prima Facie, a new play by Suzie Miller. The play is directed by Justin Martin (The Jungle) and produced by Empire Street Productions.

Prima Facie will play a strictly limited engagement for 10 weeks only.

Tessa (Comer) is a thoroughbred. A young, brilliant barrister. She has worked her way up from working class origins to be at the top of her game; defending; cross examining and winning, until an unexpected event forces her to confront the lines where the patriarchal power of the law, burden of proof and morals diverge.

Jodie Comer - TESSA

Jodie Comer (Tessa) rose to prominence in "My Mad Fat Diary," "Lady Chatterley's Lover," and "Doctor Foster." She was named a Screen International Star of Tomorrow in 2016. In the same year she received her first BAFTA TV nomination for her lead role in "Thirteen." In 2017, she played the title role in "The White Princess." In 2019, for her role in "Killing Eve," Jodie won the Leading Actress Award at the BAFTA TV Awards, the Primetime Emmys, the Royal Television Society Awards and the Broadcasting Press Guild Awards. More recently, she has starred with Ryan Reynolds in Free Guy, in Ridley Scott's The Last Duel alongside Matt Damon and Adam Driver, and executive produced and starred in "Help," winning the Leading Actress BAFTA for her performance. Jodie recently made her stage debut in the UK premiere of Prima Facie at the Harold Pinter Theatre to huge critical acclaim. Following this, she will star in the feature film The End We Start From, by Alice Birch from the acclaimed novel by Megan Hunter, and is currently filming Jeff Nichols' feature film, The Bikeriders.