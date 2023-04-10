Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
ROGERS: THE MUSICAL Sets Opening Date at Disneyland For Limited-Time Run

Rogers: the Musical will officially come to life for a limited time beginning June 30, 2023.

Apr. 10, 2023  

Following a teaser recently shared on social media, Disneyland Resort has announced that "Rogers: The Musical" - the fictional musical from the Disney+ series "Hawkeye" - will officially come to life for a limited time beginning June 30, 2023.

The all-new, one-act live theater production joins a lineup of new experiences debuting at Disneyland Resort during the Disney100 celebration.

"Rogers: The Musical" will run approximately 30 minutes, from Tuesday through Saturday most weeks at the Hyperion Theater in Disney California Adventure Park.

The production will tell the story of Steve Rogers, better known as Captain America, joined by Peggy Carter, Nick Fury and select members of the Avengers. The musical follows Rogers' journey from World War II to leading the Avengers as Captain America.

The musical includes "Save the City," which was first seen in the Disney+ series "Hawkeye," which features music by Marc Shaiman and lyrics by Shaiman and Scott Wittman.

"Star Spangled Man" from the film "Captain America: The First Avenger" will also be included in the musical, along with five all-new original songs written by Disney Live Entertainment.

"Save the City" was released on streaming platforms alongside the premiere of the series. The voices of Adam Pascal, Ty Taylor, Rory Donovan, Derek Klena, Bonnie Milligan, Christopher Sieber, and Shayna Steele can be heard on the song.

Shaiman and Wittman are the creators of one of the most popular and relevant musicals in the past decade: Hairspray, the winner of Olivier, Drama Desk, Tony, and Grammy awards. In addition to Hairspray, some of their best known collaborations include Disney's Mary Poppins Returns, Catch Me if You Can, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory and NBC's Smash. Their work can currently be seen on Broadway in Some Like It Hot.

Details about merchandise and food and beverage offerings themed to "Rogers: The Musical" will be shared closer to opening date.

Listen to "Save the City" from Rogers: the Musical here:




