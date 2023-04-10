Video: Watch Jane Krakowski Perform in a SCHMIGADOON! Sneak Peek Inspired By CHICAGO & COMPANY

Click Here for More on SCHMIGADOON!

Apple TV+ is excited to share a sneak peek clip from the upcoming all-new episode of the award winning musical comedy series "Schmigadoon!," which will debut on Wednesday, April 12 on Apple TV+.

In episode three, "Bells and Whistles," while Josh spends time on the run with Topher and the tribe, Melissa explores Schmicago looking for clues and uncovers a family secret.

In the clip, Krakowski's character, Bobbie Flanagan, takes the stand to defend Josh, beginning with an homage to "I'm Not Getting Married Today" from Company. Krakowski then dives into a Chicago-inspired musical number, complete with a trapeeze, cartwheels, and sparklers.

The clip also sees Krakowski doing choreography from the "Hot Honey Rag" in Chicago. Check out musical theatre references in the first two episodes of Schmigadoon here.

Having found true love in the town of Schmigadoon, season two of "Schmigadoon!" will find Josh (Keegan-Michael Key) and Melissa (Cecily Strong) in Schmicago, the reimagined world of '60s and '70s musicals.

The second season of Apple's broadly acclaimed comedy will include new original musical numbers from co-creator and executive producer Cinco Paul, as well as returning stars Cecily Strong, Keegan-Michael Key, Ariana DeBose, Martin Short, Dove Cameron, Jaime Camil, Kristin Chenoweth, Alan Cumming, Ann Harada, Jane Krakowski and Aaron Tveit are set to return, with Tituss Burgess and Patrick Page joining the cast for season two.

"Schmigadoon!" is co-created by Cinco Paul and Ken Daurio, and produced by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group and Broadway Video. Paul serves as showrunner and wrote all of the original songs for the series. Lorne Michaels is executive producer.

Watch the sneak peek here: