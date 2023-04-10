Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
SCHMIGADOON!
Click Here for More on SCHMIGADOON!

Video: Watch Jane Krakowski Perform in a SCHMIGADOON! Sneak Peek Inspired By CHICAGO & COMPANY

The new episode will debut on Wednesday, April 12 on Apple TV+.

Apr. 10, 2023  

Apple TV+ is excited to share a sneak peek clip from the upcoming all-new episode of the award winning musical comedy series "Schmigadoon!," which will debut on Wednesday, April 12 on Apple TV+.

In episode three, "Bells and Whistles," while Josh spends time on the run with Topher and the tribe, Melissa explores Schmicago looking for clues and uncovers a family secret.

In the clip, Krakowski's character, Bobbie Flanagan, takes the stand to defend Josh, beginning with an homage to "I'm Not Getting Married Today" from Company. Krakowski then dives into a Chicago-inspired musical number, complete with a trapeeze, cartwheels, and sparklers.

The clip also sees Krakowski doing choreography from the "Hot Honey Rag" in Chicago. Check out musical theatre references in the first two episodes of Schmigadoon here.

Having found true love in the town of Schmigadoon, season two of "Schmigadoon!" will find Josh (Keegan-Michael Key) and Melissa (Cecily Strong) in Schmicago, the reimagined world of '60s and '70s musicals.

The second season of Apple's broadly acclaimed comedy will include new original musical numbers from co-creator and executive producer Cinco Paul, as well as returning stars Cecily Strong, Keegan-Michael Key, Ariana DeBose, Martin Short, Dove Cameron, Jaime Camil, Kristin Chenoweth, Alan Cumming, Ann Harada, Jane Krakowski and Aaron Tveit are set to return, with Tituss Burgess and Patrick Page joining the cast for season two.

"Schmigadoon!" is co-created by Cinco Paul and Ken Daurio, and produced by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group and Broadway Video. Paul serves as showrunner and wrote all of the original songs for the series. Lorne Michaels is executive producer.

Watch the sneak peek here:





Related Stories
Cynthia Erivo, Ashley Park & Daveed Diggs Join STAR WARS: VISIONS Photo
Cynthia Erivo, Ashley Park & Daveed Diggs Join STAR WARS: VISIONS
Cynthia Erivo, Ashley Park, and Daveed Diggs have joined the next installment of Star Wars: Visions. Ashley Park will lend her voice to the english dub of “Journey to the Dark Head.' Daveed Diggs will voice in 'The Pit' with Cynthia Erivo voicing in 'Aau’s Song.' Watch the teaser trailer video for the new release now!
KIMBERLY AKIMBO to Launch National Tour in September 2024 Photo
KIMBERLY AKIMBO to Launch National Tour in September 2024
KIMBERLY AKIMBO will launch a National Tour at the Denver Center for the Performing Arts in September 2024. Learn more about Kimberly Akimbo!
Blog: When People Ask Me What My Job Is, I Say Without Hesitation: Im An Actor Photo
Blog: When People Ask Me What My Job Is, I Say Without Hesitation: "I'm An Actor"
As a graduate of the Evening Conservatory in 2022, my time at Atlantic provided an ideal environment to hone my craft, consolidate my skills, and springboard into the professional world. Prior to enrolling at Atlantic, as an actor with more than a decade of experience and training in academic and community theater, I realized that grad school would not be a financially viable option for me at this stage (and age), so I was looking for a program that would fit into the constraints of life and still offer rigorous conservatory training.
Video: Ayodele Casel Previews the Fascinating Rhythms Coming to New York City Center Photo
Video: Ayodele Casel Previews the Fascinating Rhythms Coming to New York City Center
Doris Duke Artist Award winner Ayodele Casel is this season’s artist-curator for our Artists at the Center series. For her program (Apr 13 – 15), she’s assembled an all-star roster of tap talents to create a total of six world premiere works—Jared Alexander, Brinae Ali, Tomoe “Beasty” Carr, Amanda Castro, Michelle Dorrance, Naomi Funaki, Gerson Lanza, Dario Natarelli, and Caleb Teicher.

From This Author - Michael Major


Broadway Streaming Guide: April 2023 - Where to Watch SCHMIGADOON!, the GREASE Prequel Series & More!Broadway Streaming Guide: April 2023 - Where to Watch SCHMIGADOON!, the GREASE Prequel Series & More!
April 8, 2023

This April, Broadway fans can keep busy with the premiere of two musical series, the return of Schmigadoon and the premiere of Paramount+'s new Grease prequel series, The Rise of the Pink Ladies, along with more exciting releases. Check out the April 2023 Broadway Streaming Guide below!
ARDN Releases New Single 'Runner Up'ARDN Releases New Single 'Runner Up'
April 7, 2023

Just off a Canadian/European tour with Isaiah Rashad where he captivated audiences, the Canadian raised, South African-born singer/songwriter paves his own lane through honest storytelling and melodic flow. Influenced by the likes of J.Cole, Smino, and Anderson .Paak, ARDN got his big break when a snippet of “Til The Morning” went viral on TikTok.
Video: Watch a First Look at the RUPAUL'S DRAG RACE Season 15 ReunionVideo: Watch a First Look at the RUPAUL'S DRAG RACE Season 15 Reunion
April 7, 2023

The reunion reunites Amethyst, Anetra, Aura Mayari, Irene Dubois, Jax, Loosey LaDuca, Luxx Noir London, Malaysia Babydoll Foxx, Marcia Marcia Marcia, Mistress Isabelle Brooks, Princess Poppy, Robin Fierce, Salina EsTitties, Sasha Colby, Sugar, and Spice. Watch the video preview of the reunion now!
MAMA JUNE: FAMILY CRISIS to Return to WE tv in MayMAMA JUNE: FAMILY CRISIS to Return to WE tv in May
April 7, 2023

This season of “Mama June: Family Crisis” returns with new episodes available on popular AMC streaming service ALLBLK every Tuesday, follows the real story of a family truly in crisis. The relationship between June and the girls finally reaches its breaking point due to legal issues, lies and secret life-altering changes. Watch the video trailer!
Leon Thomas Releases on New Single 'Crash & Burn'Leon Thomas Releases on New Single 'Crash & Burn'
April 7, 2023

“Crash & Burn” was produced Faxxonly & BNYX of Working on Dying who has previously worked on projects with artists such as Drake, Future, and Lil Uzi Vert. Electric Dusk will feature tracks “Love Jones” ft Ty Dolla $ign, “X-Rated” ft. Benny The Butcher, and “Breaking Point” – a fan and media favorite.
share