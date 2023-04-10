Video: Watch Aaron Tveit Sing 'My Doorway to Where' From SCHMIGADOON

Click Here for More on SCHMIGADOON!

Apple TV has released a video of Aaron Tveit singing "My Doorway to Where" in the second episode of Schmigadoon. The song is a reference to "Corner of the Sky" from Pippin.

Tveit's character also references musicals like Godspell and Hair. Check out all of the musical theatre references in the first two episodes of Schmigadoon! season two here.

New episodes of Schmigadoon! stream Wednesdays on Apple TV+ through May 3, 2023.

The second season of Apple's broadly acclaimed comedy will include new original musical numbers from co-creator, executive producer and showrunner Cinco Paul, as well as returning stars Cecily Strong, Keegan-Michael Key, Ariana DeBose, Martin Short, Dove Cameron, Jaime Camil, Kristin Chenoweth, Alan Cumming, Ann Harada, and Jane Krakowski with Tituss Burgess and Patrick Page joining the cast for season two.

"Schmigadoon!" is co-created by Cinco Paul and Ken Daurio, and produced by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group and Broadway Video. Paul serves as showrunner and wrote all of the original songs for the series. Lorne Michaels is executive producer. Andrew Singer executive produces on behalf of Broadway Video with Micah Frank as co-executive producer.

Watch the new performance video here:



