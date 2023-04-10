Video: Stars Walk the Red Carpet for Opening Night of SHUCKED

What do you get when you pair a semi-neurotic, New York comedy writer with two music superstars from Nashville? A hilarious and audacious farm-to-fable musical about the one thing Americans everywhere can't get enough of: corn. Shucked is the new musical comedy that proves sometimes tearing down a few walls, rather than growing them, is the only way to preserve our way of life. Shucked is about to turn Broadway on its ear and offer a kernel of hope for our divided nation.

Shucked features Grey Henson, Ashley D. Kelley, John Behlmann, Kevin Cahoon, Caroline Innerbichler, and Alex Newell. The ensemble of Shucked features Jimmy Brewer, Audrey Cardwell, Dwayne Clark, Rheaume Crenshaw, Jaygee Macapugay, Scott Stangland, Yasmeen Sulieman, and Quinn VanAntwerp. The swings are Miki Abraham, Ken Clark, Traci Elaine Lee, and Alan Wiggins.

The musical opened just last week at the Nederlander Thetare and BroadwayWorld was there for the special night. Watch as we chat with opening night guests, including Kristin Chenoweth, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Jane Krakowski, Rachel Dratch, Lea DeLaria, and more!