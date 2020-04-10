Wake Up With BWW 4/10: Stream National Theatre's JANE EYRE, and More!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld!

The National Theatre's production of Jane Eyre is now available to stream! It will be available on demand through April 16!

Andrew Lloyd Webber voiced his opinions on the current Broadway re-opening date of June 7, calling it "optimistic" and "ridiculous."

Richie Ridge chatted with the stars of Mrs. Doubtfire- Rob McClure, Jenn Gambatese and Brad Oscar!

Plus, read about today's upcoming online events you can tune into from home!

Read more about these and other top stories below.

1) VIDEO: Disney on Broadway Stars Perform Alan Menken's 'Go the Distance' on GMA!

by TV News Desk

Stars from Disney on Broadway shared a Zoom performance with Good Morning America on Thursday, April 9th, while Broadway remains dark. James Monroe Iglehart, Heather Headley, Ryan McCartan, Ciara Renee, Steven Taylor, Jelani Alladin, Mckenzie Kurtz, Adrienne Walker, and Michael James Scott performed an rendition of Alan Menken's 'Go the Distance'. (more...)

2) Andrew Lloyd Webber Believes Theatres Will Remain Shut Down Until September

Andrew Lloyd Webber has voiced his opinion on the current Broadway return date of June 7, in a recent interview with Page Six.. (more...)

3) VIDEO: National Theatre's JANE EYRE Will Stream Today

The National Theatre's production of Jane Eyre is streaming for free from 7pm UK time on Thursday 9 April. It will be available on demand until 16 April.. (more...)

4) VIDEO: MRS. DOUBTFIRE's Rob McClure, Jenn Gambatese & Brad Oscar Visit Backstage LIVE with Richard Ridge

Nothing can stop BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge from bringing you interviews with your favorite Broadway stars! Tune in today, April 9 (12pm), as he chats with stars of Mrs. Doubtfire- Rob McClure, Jenn Gambatese and Brad Oscar!. (more...)

5) 2011 Broadway Company of GODSPELL Will Reunite to Raise Money for The Actors Fund

Producer Ken Davenport, announced on his blog a special livestream event for The Producer's Perspective Live, the daily livestream on his Facebook page inspired by the community of TheaterMakers and his podcast, The Producer's Perspective Podcast.. (more...)

Today's Call Sheet - Upcoming Online Events:

- Check back later today for our next Living Room Concerts video, featuring one of our favorite Broadway stars performing from their home!

- Today at 2pm and 8pm, Seth Rudetsky will continue his Stars in the House series, featuring new Broadway stars performing and answering questions! Watch live on YouTube here.

- The Met continues its Live in HD broadcast series with Gounod's Roméo et Juliette, tonight at 7:30pm. Watch here!

- Leave a Light On continue with Fra Fee, Renee Lamb, and Tim Mahendran. Find out more here!

- Sierra Boggess will host Broadway Snack & Chat, Vasthy Mompoint will host a Broadway Dance Party, and Christine Dwyer & Matt DeAngelis will host Broadway Snack & Chat, all on Broadway Babysitters. Check it out here!

- Feinstein's/54 Below's #54BelowAtHome continues with Liz Callaway: The Beat Goes On tonight at 6:30pm. Watch here!

- Lincoln Center at Home continues its Pop-Up Classroom Series with Staging a Book Workshop with Jeffrey Boerwinkkle. Check it out here!

BWW Exclusive: Watch Lena Hall Host a Listening Party For Her New Album THE VILLA SATORI

Lena Hall hosted an exclusive listening party on BroadwayWorld's Facebook page Thursday, April 9th, at 7PM! Tune in as she hosts a debut listen to her new album, THE VILLA SATORI!

What we're geeking out over: The Original SPRING AWAKENING Cast Reunite on STARS IN THE HOUSE with Seth Rudetsky

Stars in The House continued last night, April 9 at 8pm, with the Original Broadway cast of Spring Awakening - Jonathan Groff, Lea Michele, Skylar Astin, Gideon Glick, Lilli Cooper.

Social Butterfly: Brian Stokes Mitchell Serenades NYC From His Balcony!

This evening, as part of the nightly 7 PM salute to healthcare workers, participants were treated to a Tony-winning treat from none other than the great Brian Stokes Mitchell as he belted out "The Impossible Dream" from Man of La Mancha from his balcony!

Luckily, an across the street neighbor filmed the performance and posted it to social media for all to see!

And a Happy Birthday shout-out to Laura Bell Bundy, who turns 39 today!

Bundy made her professional debut at age 9, in the Radio City Christmas Spectacular. Since then, she has originated the roles of "Tina Denmark" in Ruthless The Musical, "Amber Von Tussle" in Hairspray, "Elle Woods" in Legally Blonde, and took a turn as "Glinda" in the smash hit Wicked. She has earned numerous nominations for her performances, including a Tony Award nomination for Best Performance by a Leading Actress in a Musical, an Outer Critics Circle nominations, and Drama Desk nominations. Laura Bell also appeared on television as "Marah" on Guiding Light, "Becky" on How I Met Your Mother, "Shelby" on Hart of Dixie, " Ginger" on Fuller House and her leading role as "Dr. Jordan Denby" on Anger Management opposite Charlie Sheen, and many more. Laura Bell's film work includes Dream Girls, Jumanji, Life with Mikey, The Adventures of Huck Finn, Home Is Where The Heart Is, After The Reality, Beauty Mark, CMT's To The Mat, Hallmark's Dear Dumb Diary, Up's Season's Greetings, and Lifetime's Becoming Santa. Her 2010 album on Universal Records, Achin' and Shakin' debuted as Top #5 albums on The Billboard country music charts.

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!





