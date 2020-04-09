Andrew Lloyd Webber Believes Theatres Will Remain Shut Down Until September

Click Here for More Articles on ANDREW LLOYD WEBBER

Andrew Lloyd Webber has voiced his opinion on the current Broadway return date of June 7, in a recent interview with Page Six.

"The industry says theaters reopen June 7. My opinion? Optimistic. Ridiculous," he said. "I think this peaks in June, and theaters remain closed until end of September."

He goes on to say that, despite all of the safety precautions that will need to be set for theatres to reopen, he believes that people will return.

"We'll self-clean handles, wipe doors, utilize every safety measure. People won't wish to crowd into small clustered seats again," he said. "But we must reopen. Some, with leftover money to spend, need the theater."

Webber revealed that work is continuing on remodeling the Drury Lane Theatre.

"My London theaters are run not-for-profit, and I'm in the middle of redoing the Drury Lane," he said. "An old building, and you can't stop in the middle. So we must keep an essential crew, like electricians, working. Paying everyone. Unions came to some arrangement. It's a nightmare."

Read the full interview on Page Six.





