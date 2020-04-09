VIDEO: National Theatre's JANE EYRE Will Stream Today

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

The National Theatre's production of Jane Eyre is streaming for free from 7pm UK time on Thursday 9 April. It will be available on demand until 16 April.

The show is subtitled and the running time is 3 hours with a short interval.

Jane Eyre is a National Theatre co-production with Bristol Old Vic, based on the classic novel by Charlotte Brontë, directed by Sally Cookson and devised by the original company.

The production will be available to stream on the National Theatre's YouTube channel. Tune into the stream below:

The National Theatre presents its initiative, NATIONAL THEATRE AT HOME, providing access to content online to serve audiences in their homes. Audiences around the world can stream NT Live productions for free via YouTube, and students and teachers have access to The National Theatre Collection at home, delivered in partnership with Bloomsbury Publishing.

The first production was Richard Bean's One Man Two Guvnors featuring a Tony Award-winning performance from James Corden. The stream racked up over 1.5 million views.





