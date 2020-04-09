2011 Broadway Company of GODSPELL Will Reunite to Raise Money for The Actors Fund

Producer Ken Davenport, announced on his blog a special livestream event for The Producer's Perspective Live, the daily livestream on his Facebook page inspired by the community of TheaterMakers and his podcast, The Producer's Perspective Podcast.

"Stephen Schwartz told me that Godspell is about a community of people coming together. Well, I couldn't think of a better group to "bring together" online than the company of the first show I ever lead produced on Broadway. They inspired me then. They've inspired me as I've watched so their careers take off. And I know they will inspire everyone who watches," says Ken Davenport.

The "Easter Special" livestream will be available on Ken's Facebook page and on Broadway Podcast Network's Youtube channel. The reunion will bring together Nick Blaemire, Christopher Gattelli, Daniel Goldstein, Morgan James, Eric Michael Krop, Telly Leung, Corey Mach, Julia Mattison, Anna Maria Perez de Tagle, George Salazar, Wallace Smith, and more to connect and inspire TheaterMakers and theater fans, and to spread awareness and raise money for The Actors Fund.

Through his Facebook page, Ken Davenport is raising money and spreading awareness for The Actors Fund and will continue to raise money throughout the Broadway shutdown.

Upcoming Broadway guests on The Producer's Perspective LIVE! include:

Jason Alexander - Monday, April 13th

Kathleen Marshall - Tuesday, April 14th

David Kurs - Wednesday, April 15th

Stephen C. Byrd - Thursday, April 16th

Kate Rockwell - Friday, April 17th

Marilu Henner - Saturday, April 18th

Justin Guarini - Sunday, April 19th

Kenny Leon - Monday, April 20th

Ryan Scott Oliver - Tuesday, April 21st

Jenn Colella - Wednesday, April 22nd

Zalmen Mlotek - Monday, April 27th

Full schedule can be found at www.TheProducersPerspective.com/LIVE. The Producer's Perspective LIVE! is produced by Mary Elizabeth Dina.

Ken Davenport (Host) is a Tony Award-winning Broadway producer whose credits include: Once On This Island (2018 Tony Award Best Musical Revival), Gettin' the Band Back Together, Deaf West Theatre's Spring Awakening, Kinky Boots (Tony Award), The Visit (Tony nomination), It's Only a Play, Mothers and Sons (Tony nomination), The Bridges of Madison County, Macbeth starring Alan Cumming, Godspell, Chinglish, Oleanna starring Bill Pullman and Julia Stiles, Speed-the-Plow, Will Ferrell's You're Welcome America (Tony nomination), Blithe Spirit starring Angela Lansbury (Broadway, West End and National Tour), and 13, as well as Daddy Long Legs, That Bachelorette Show, Altar Boyz, My First Time, The Awesome 80s Prom, and Miss Abigail's Guide to Dating, Mating, & Marriage Off-Broadway.

Mary Elizabeth Dina (Producer) lives in New York City where she works for Tony Award-winning Producer Ken Davenport. Mary is the co-host of the theatre podcast, Page To Stage: A Conversation with Theatre Makers (a part of Broadway Podcast Network) and freelances social media marketing. Formerly, Mary worked at Bucks County Playhouse and has worked as a dramaturg, teaching artist, and director.





