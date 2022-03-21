Wake Up With BWW 3/21: Peters, Patinkin, and Lapine Talk SUNDAY IN THE PARK, and More!

Click Here for More Articles on WAKE UP WITH BROADWAYWORLD

Mandy Patinkin, Bernadette Peters, James Lapine

Today's top stories include a new interview with Bernadette Peters, Mandy Patinkin, and James Lapine on CBS Sunday Morning!

VIDEO: Bernadette Peters, Mandy Patinkin, and James Lapine Discuss SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE on CBS SUNDAY MORNING

by Marissa Tomeo

This morning, Broadway legends Bernadette Peters, Mandy Patinkin, and James Lapine stopped by CBS Sunday Morning to discuss their work on the Sondheim musical, Sunday in the Park with George. The musical was inspired by George Seurat's 1886 pointilist painting, 'A Sunday Afternoon on the Island of La Grande Jatte.' The group visited the Metropolitan Museum of Art to inspect a smaller study by Seurat of the same piece. Lapine discusses visiting Sondheim with a postcard image of the painting and how they went about dissecting the artwork for their Broadway classic. . (more...)

VIDEO: The Aging Ingénue- Episode 5 | Resentment

by The Aging Ingénue

In today's episode: Claire sings a song to her younger self ... but, like, not in a meta way, or whatever. Starring Sara Jean Ford. Musical arrangement by Will Reynolds.. (more...)

VIDEO: Meet MOULIN ROUGE's Newest Star, Jessica Lee Goldyn, on Backstage with Richard Ridge

by Backstage With Richard Ridge

Watch as Richard Ridge catches up with Moulin Rouge! The Musical's new dancing diva, Jessica Lee Goldyn.. (more...)

At This Performance: Getting to Know Swings, The Backbone of Broadway

by A.A. Cristi

Upon Broadway's return perhaps no member of the company has been more indispensable or rightfully lauded than our incredible covers. And of all the good folks working behind the scenes ready to keep the show going on day after day, perhaps no one works harder than the swing.. (more...)

VIDEO: COME FROM AWAY Says Farewell to Joel Hatch

by Marissa Tomeo

This afternoon, Broadway veteran Joel Hatch has played his final show with the company of the hit musical, Come From Away. A member of the original cast, Joel Hatch has been with the show since it opened on Broadway just over five years ago on March 12th, 2017. He portrayed 'Claude & others' other characters throughout the production. Gene Weygandt will begin performances in the roles on Tuesday, March 22. Gene joins the company directly from the Australia cast of Come From Away. . (more...)

BWW Interview: Southern Californian Peter Richards Makes It Personal in Directing WALT DISNEY

by Gil Kaan

West Coast premiere of Lucas Hnath's A Public Reading of An Unproduced Screenplay About the Death of Walt Disney opens March 26, 2022 at the Odyssey Theatre. Peter Richards directs the cast of Kevin Ashworth, Brittney Bertier, Thomas Piper and Cory Washington. Peter allowed me to probe into the interworking of A Public Read..., as well as his acting/directing career trajectory.. (more...)

Foolish Production Co Announces Complete Cast for Production of ANGELS IN AMERICA

by Marissa Tomeo

Foolish Production Co has announced the complete ensemble for the next Los Angeles production of Tony Kushner's award winning play, Angels in America: A Gay Fantasia on National Themes, Part One: Millennium Approaches and Part Two: Perestroika.. (more...)

Jelly Crystal Joins Forces with Alice Boman for 'Happy Ending'

by Marissa Tomeo

Jelly Crystal has released his brand new single 'Happy Ending' featuring guest vocals from Alice Boman, out now via Smuggler Music/PIAS and available on all streaming platforms now here. . (more...)

This Week's Call Sheet

3/22: American Buffalo begins previews on Broadway!

3/26: Funny Girl begins previews on Broadway!

Broadway Birthdays

And a Happy Birthday shout-out to Matthew Broderick, who turns 60 today!

Mr. Broderick made his stage debut at 17 in Horton Foote's On Valentine's Day opposite his father, James Broderick. He last starred in The Seafarer at The Irish Repertory Theatre. Off-Broadway: Torch Song Trilogy (OCC, Villager Award), The Widow Claire, Shining City and Evening at the Talk House. Broadway: Brighton Beach Memoirs (Tony, OCC, Theatre World awards), Biloxi Blues, How to Succeed in Business... (Tony, DD, OCC awards), Night Must Fall, Taller Than a Dwarf, The Producers (Tony, DD, OCC nominations), Roundabout's The Foreigner, The Philanthropist, The Odd Couple, Nice Work If You Can Get It, It's Only a Play and Sylvia.

Films include: Max Dugan Returns, WarGames, 1918, On Valentine's Day, Ferris Bueller's Day Off, Project X, Ladyhawke, Biloxi Blues, Glory, Family Business, The Freshman, The Lion King, Infinity, The Cable Guy, Addicted to Love, Inspector Gadget, Election, You Can Count on Me, The Last Shot, Marie and Bruce, Strangers with Candy, Wonderful World, the film adaptation of The Producers, Bee Movie, Then She Found Me, Finding Amanda, Tower Heist, Rules Don't Apply and Manchester By The Sea.

