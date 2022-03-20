Jelly Crystal Joins Forces with Alice Boman for 'Happy Ending'

Jelly Crystal has released his brand new single 'Happy Ending' featuring guest vocals from Alice Boman, out now via Smuggler Music/PIAS and available on all streaming platforms now here.



'Happy Ending' finds the two highly acclaimed Swedish artists coming together on the psychedelic infused ethereal love story of 60s inspired balladry and jazz, featuring Jelly Crystal's contrasting soothing baritone and soaring falsetto alongside Alice Boman's angelic vocals. Recorded live, the unadulterated reverberations within the song further add to its timeless beauty.



Regarding the single Jelly Crystal says, "It is a love story with no happy ending! About a person that only exists in your head and a relationship coming to an end even though it never started. It's a live recording from the studio in Stockholm, that has many flaws and hasn't been polished but still has a luxurious sound."



Continuing about the collaboration Alice Boman says, "I love to work with others when things just feel natural and joyful and that's how it felt when I visited Filip in his studio to record some vocals for 'Happy Ending'. I'm happy to be featured on such a fantastic track. It felt like a classic, the first time I heard it."



Jelly Crystal is the moniker of the Stockholm-based artist Filip Johnson. As Jelly Crystal he is the left-field glam rock street entertainer on the Sunset Strip, innocence and decadence are never far from each other in his dazzling presence.



'Happy Ending' is the first taste of new music following the release of his highly acclaimed debut album Freak Show last year, which achieved great praise from the likes of Uncut, DIY, Shindig, Metal Magazine, HERO Magazine and many more.



The album also led Jelly Crystal to win the 'Composer Of The Year' Award at the Swedish Indie Grammy Awards Manifiest Gala, who said the record is "A boldly multifaceted and daring debut album with songs that linger."



His debut album has proved Jelly Crystal to be one of the most interesting and exciting new artists to emerge from Sweden in recent times. 'Happy Ending' is the first taste of music from Jelly Crystal in 2022, a year that will see him continue to cement this status.