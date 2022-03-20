VIDEO: The Aging Ingénue- Episode 5 | Resentment

Click Here for More Articles on The Aging Ingenue

BroadwayWorld is very excited to bring you a new web series, The Aging Ingénue. Directed by Cameron Dingwall and co-written by Sara Jean Ford and Cameron Dingwall, this 6-episode series will air every Wednesday exclusively here at BroadwayWorld.

In today's episode: Claire sings a song to her younger self... but, like, not in a meta way, or whatever. Starring Sara Jean Ford. Musical arrangement by Will Reynolds.

Click here to watch Episodes 1-4. Plus, tune in for a special panel featuring six leading ladies of Broadway (Ford, Kate Baldwin, Ashley Blanchet, Victoria Clark, Ali Ewoldt and Kate Reinders) as they discuss aging in the industry.