Wake Up With BWW 3/15: JAGGED LITTLE PILL Wins Grammy, IN THE HEIGHTS Trailers, and More!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld!

Jagged Little Pill took home the Grammy Award for Best Musical Theatre Album during last night's ceremony!

Emily Skinner's concert, as part of the Seth Concert Series, yesterday at 3pm and re-aired at 8pm. Check out a clip from the concert below, featuring Emily singing "The Bus From Amarillo"!

Two brand new trailers have been released for the In the Heights film, check them out below!

Want our morning reports delivered via email? Subscribe here!



1) VIDEO: Emily Skinner Visits Backstage LIVE with Richard Ridge- Watch Now!

by Backstage With Richard Ridge

Watch as Richard chats with Emily Skinner, who joined Seth Rudetsky for two very special concerts on Sunday, March 14 (3pm and 8pm).. (more...)

2) Theater Stories: SUNDAY IN THE PARK, NEXT TO NORMAL, FREESTYLE LOVE SUPREME & More About The Booth Theatre

by Chloe Rabinowitz

Today's Theater Stories features the Booth Theatre! Learn about some of the theatre's best-known shows including Sunday in the Park with George, Next to Normal, Freestyle Love Supreme, and many more!. (more...)

3) Breaking: JAGGED LITTLE PILL Wins Grammy Award for Best Musical Theater Album!

On March 14, the 63rd GRAMMY Awards aired on CBS, and of the 83 categories, Broadway fans care about just one- Best Musical Theater Album. Lucky for us, the winner was announced ahead of the broadcast, as a part of the Premiere Ceremony.. (more...)

4) VIDEO: HAMILTON Australian Cast Poses For Photos With Vogue Australia

The cast of Hamilton in Australia recently did a photoshoot for Vogue Australia, ahead of its first preview next week. The official Hamilton Twitter account shared a video, giving a behind the scenes look at the photoshoot.. (more...)

Next up in our "mug shots" series is Eden Espinosa

(portrait by Walter McBride). Plus visit our merchandise shop

to get your own BWW mug, t-shirt, tote bag and more!

Today's Call Sheet - Upcoming Online Events:

- The Met's nightly streams continue tonight at 7:30pm with Offenbach's Les Contes d'Hoffmann Starring Anna Netrebko, Kathleen Kim, Ekaterina Gubanova, Kate Lindsey, Joseph Calleja, and Alan Held, conducted by James Levine. Production by Bartlett Sher. From December 19, 2009. Tune in here!

Learn about more online streaming events happening today, and in the future, on our streaming calendar at /streaming-schedule/.

BWW Exclusive: Emily Skinner Sings 'The Bus From Amarillo' in Concert With Seth Rudetsky

Emily Skinner's concert, as part of the Seth Concert Series, yesterday at 3pm and re-aired at 8pm.

Check out a clip from the concert below, featuring Emily singing "The Bus From Amarillo"!

What we're watching: Watch TWO All-New Trailers for the IN THE HEIGHTS Movie!

Paciencia y Fe! Broadway fans have been waiting and waiting for the arrival of Warner Bros.'s adaptation of Lin Manuel-Miranda's In the Heights, and the day will come soon- more specifically, June 18. Today there is even better news, as the film has just released a pair of all-new trailers!

Social Butterfly: Liza Minnelli Celebrates Her 75th Birthday, Performing Ella Fitzgerald's 'Embraceable You'

Yesterday, Liza Minnelli celebrated her 75th birthday! Today, in celebration, she posted a video in thanks to her fans for all of the love. In the video, she performs Ella Fitzgerald's "Embraceable You."

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!