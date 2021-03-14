Exclusive: Emily Skinner Sings 'The Bus From Amarillo' in Concert With Seth Rudetsky; Re-Airs Tonight at 8pm!

Emily Skinner's concert, as part of the Seth Concert Series, premiered today at 3pm and re-airs tonight at 8pm.

Check out a clip from the concert below, featuring Emily singing "The Bus From Amarillo"!



Plus, watch the winners of this week's Seth Sing-Off, Gabriella Gonzalez and Sydney Sider!

Emily was last seen on Broadway in the 2019 season in The Cher Show. In the fall 2017 Broadway season, she had the honor of being directed by Hal Prince in his last show PRINCE OF BROADWAY at Manhattan Theatre Club and she was nominated for an Outer Critics Circle Award for her performance. She was also seen that same year Off-Broadway in Transport Group's much lauded production of PICNIC, where she was nominated for a Drama Desk Award for her performance as Rosemary. Previous to that, she appeared as The Witch in INTO THE WOODS at Houston's Theatre Under The Stars and as Phyllis in FOLLIES at The Repertory Theatre of St Louis, garnering rave reviews for both performances.