Wake Up With BWW 2/8: THE CHER SHOW Tour, LA LA LAND Musical, and More!

Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 2/5/23

Grosses for all the Broadway shows for the week ending 2/5/2023.. (more...)

THE CHER SHOW Will Launch US National Tour

by Team BWW

BroadwayWorld has learned that a national tour of The Cher Show will launch in 2023, with confirmed dates through at least early 2024. No launch date or city has yet to be announced for the production, which was originally slated to launch in 2020 but was canceled due to the pandemic.. (more...)

Video: Ramin Karimloo Teases THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA Return on TikTok

by Chloe Rabinowitz

In a newly-posted TikTok, Ramin Karimloo is teasing a possible return to The Phantom of the Opera! In the TikTok, Karimloo FaceTimes with his son as they go through a series of Phantom masks.. (more...)

LA LA LAND Broadway Musical In the Works Directed By Bartlett Sher

by Michael Major

Marc Platt has announced that La La Land will be adapted into a Broadway musical directed by Bartlett Sher. The musical will feature music from the film's composer, Justin Hurwitz and lyrics by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul. The book will be written by Ayad Akhtar and Matthew Decker. . (more...)

Rob Marshall Reveals Scrapped 'Razzle Dazzle' Concept From His CHICAGO Film Adaptation

by Michael Major

While reflecting on his Academy Award winning film adaptation of Chicago, Rob Marshall has revealed the original concept for 'Razzle Dazzle' that didn't make the cut. The original direction for 'Razzle Dazzle' was ambitious, but was ultimately cut and re-thought due to the film's tight budget and shooting schedule.. (more...)

New Musical HELL'S KITCHEN, Based on the Life of Alicia Keys, Is in the Works

by Stephi Wild

A new musical is in the works based on the life of singer/songwriter Alicia Keys! According to an Equity casting notice, the production is set to premiere off-Broadway as part of the New York Shakespeare Festival in May or June.. (more...)

Barbra Streisand Will Release First Memoir this Fall

by Nicole Rosky

Barbra Streisand is getting ready to tell her life story. Penguin Random House will release the music legend's memoir, 'My Name Is Barbra', on November 7, 2023.. (more...)

Video: Jenn Colella Joins Anthony Rapp on Stage at WITHOUT YOU to Perform 'Take Me Or Leave Me' From RENT

by Stephi Wild

Jenn Colella made a special guest appearance at Anthony Rapp's show, Without You, for a surprise performance of Take Me Or Leave Me from Rent! Check out the performance in the video here!. (more...)

Laura Benanti, Nathan Lane, Brian Stokes Mitchell, Bebe Neuwirth & More to Join Concert Celebrating Chita Rivera

by Chloe Rabinowitz

The Entertainment Community Fund will present And All That Jazz: A Celebration of the Legendary Chita Rivera, a one-night-only benefit concert celebrating Chita Rivera's 90th birthday. See additional performers, and how to purchase tickets!. (more...)

