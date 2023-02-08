Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
WAKE UP WITH BROADWAYWORLD
Click Here for More on WAKE UP WITH BROADWAYWORLD
Wake Up With BWW 2/8: THE CHER SHOW Tour, LA LA LAND Musical, and More!

Wake Up With BWW 2/8: THE CHER SHOW Tour, LA LA LAND Musical, and More!

Plus, the release date has been revealed for Barbra Streisand's memoir!

Feb. 08, 2023  

Good morning, BroadwayWorld! Because we know all our readers eat, sleep and breathe Broadway, what could be better than waking up to it? Scroll down for the latest news.

Today's top stories include The Cher Show embarking on a National Tour, a La La Land musical adaptation in the works, and more!

Read more about these and other top stories below!

Want our morning reports delivered via email? Subscribe here!

Grosses

Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 2/5/23
by

Grosses for all the Broadway shows for the week ending 2/5/2023.. (more...)

Today's Top Stories

THE CHER SHOW Will Launch US National Tour
by Team BWW

BroadwayWorld has learned that a national tour of The Cher Show will launch in 2023, with confirmed dates through at least early 2024. No launch date or city has yet to be announced for the production, which was originally slated to launch in 2020 but was canceled due to the pandemic.. (more...)

Video: Ramin Karimloo Teases THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA Return on TikTok
by Chloe Rabinowitz

In a newly-posted TikTok, Ramin Karimloo is teasing a possible return to The Phantom of the Opera! In the TikTok, Karimloo FaceTimes with his son as they go through a series of Phantom masks.. (more...)

LA LA LAND Broadway Musical In the Works Directed By Bartlett Sher
by Michael Major

Marc Platt has announced that La La Land will be adapted into a Broadway musical directed by Bartlett Sher. The musical will feature music from the film's composer, Justin Hurwitz and lyrics by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul. The book will be written by Ayad Akhtar and Matthew Decker. . (more...)

Rob Marshall Reveals Scrapped 'Razzle Dazzle' Concept From His CHICAGO Film Adaptation
by Michael Major

While reflecting on his Academy Award winning film adaptation of Chicago, Rob Marshall has revealed the original concept for 'Razzle Dazzle' that didn't make the cut. The original direction for 'Razzle Dazzle' was ambitious, but was ultimately cut and re-thought due to the film's tight budget and shooting schedule.. (more...)

New Musical HELL'S KITCHEN, Based on the Life of Alicia Keys, Is in the Works
by Stephi Wild

A new musical is in the works based on the life of singer/songwriter Alicia Keys! According to an Equity casting notice, the production is set to premiere off-Broadway as part of the New York Shakespeare Festival in May or June.. (more...)

Barbra Streisand Will Release First Memoir this Fall
by Nicole Rosky

Barbra Streisand is getting ready to tell her life story. Penguin Random House will release the music legend's memoir, 'My Name Is Barbra', on November 7, 2023.. (more...)

Video: Jenn Colella Joins Anthony Rapp on Stage at WITHOUT YOU to Perform 'Take Me Or Leave Me' From RENT
by Stephi Wild

Jenn Colella made a special guest appearance at Anthony Rapp's show, Without You, for a surprise performance of Take Me Or Leave Me from Rent! Check out the performance in the video here!. (more...)

Laura Benanti, Nathan Lane, Brian Stokes Mitchell, Bebe Neuwirth & More to Join Concert Celebrating Chita Rivera
by Chloe Rabinowitz

The Entertainment Community Fund will present And All That Jazz: A Celebration of the Legendary Chita Rivera, a one-night-only benefit concert celebrating Chita Rivera's 90th birthday. See additional performers, and how to purchase tickets!. (more...)

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!

BroadwayWorld Shop
Shop BroadwayWorld

Shop this season's new musicals! Get dressed up for a night at the theatre, or just a night at home, with merch from some of Broadway's biggest hits including SOME LIKE IT HOT, KIMBERLY AKIMBO, and more!
Start Shopping


Related Stories
Wake Up 7/21: Fisher Joins HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL Series, LUCA TikTok Musical, and More! Photo
Wake Up 7/21: Fisher Joins HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL Series, LUCA TikTok Musical, and More!
Today's top stories: Jordan Fisher joins the cast of HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL: THE MUSICAL: THE SERIES, Joshua Turchin pens songs for a Luca TikTok musical, and more!

More Hot Stories For You


Video: Watch Anthony Rapp & John Rubinstein in Twisted Musical Sequel, TROUBLEVideo: Watch Anthony Rapp & John Rubinstein in Twisted Musical Sequel, TROUBLE
February 7, 2023

Watch Jacob Chase's TROUBLE starring Anthony Rapp and Tony Award Winner John Rubinstein.
A BEAUTIFUL NOISE, THE NEIL DIAMOND MUSICAL Releases New Block of Tickets Through January 2024A BEAUTIFUL NOISE, THE NEIL DIAMOND MUSICAL Releases New Block of Tickets Through January 2024
February 7, 2023

A new block of tickets are on sale now for A Beautiful Noise, The Neil Diamond Musical on Broadway. Tickets are now available through Sunday, January 7, 2024.
Laura Benanti, Nathan Lane, Brian Stokes Mitchell, Bebe Neuwirth & More to Join Concert Celebrating Chita RiveraLaura Benanti, Nathan Lane, Brian Stokes Mitchell, Bebe Neuwirth & More to Join Concert Celebrating Chita Rivera
February 7, 2023

The Entertainment Community Fund will present And All That Jazz: A Celebration of the Legendary Chita Rivera, a one-night-only benefit concert celebrating Chita Rivera’s 90th birthday. See additional performers, and how to purchase tickets!
48 Regional Awards Programs to Participate in 14th Annual Jimmy Awards48 Regional Awards Programs to Participate in 14th Annual Jimmy Awards
February 7, 2023

The Broadway League Foundation has announced 48 participating Regional Awards Programs for the 14th annual Jimmy Awards which will take place on Monday, June 26, 2023 at 7:30pm at Broadway’s Minskoff Theatre.
Video: Watch KIMBERLY AKIMBO Cast in Music Video for 'This Time'Video: Watch KIMBERLY AKIMBO Cast in Music Video for 'This Time'
February 7, 2023

In just one week, on February 14, Ghostlight Records will release the cast recording of the critically-lauded new musical Kimberly Akimbo. Ahead of the album's release, check out a new music video for 'This Time,' performed by Steven Boyer.
share