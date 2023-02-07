Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Video: Jenn Colella Joins Anthony Rapp on Stage at WITHOUT YOU to Perform 'Take Me Or Leave Me' From RENT

Colella and Rapp were last seen on stage together in If/Then on Broadway in 2014.

Feb. 07, 2023  

Jenn Colella made a special guest appearance at Anthony Rapp's show, Without You, for a surprise performance of Take Me Or Leave Me from Rent! Colella and Rapp were last seen on stage together in If/Then on Broadway in 2014.

Check out the performance in the video below!

Without You, written and performed by Anthony Rapp, directed by Steven Maler with musical direction by Daniel A. Weiss opened on Wednesday, January 25, 2023 at New World Stages. The production features the music of Jonathan Larson's RENT along with original songs and compositions by Anthony Rapp, David Matos, and Joe Pisapia; orchestration, original compositions, and musical direction by Daniel A. Weiss, with additional arrangements by Tom Kitt.

In 1994, Anthony Rapp was twenty-two, out of money and working at a Starbucks, about to audition for a new musical by a young writer named Johnathan Larson. That musical was the global phenomenon RENT. This is where the story of WITHOUT YOU begins. Based on the New York Times bestseller of the same name and backed by a 5-piece rock band, Anthony shares his unimaginable real-life story of the early years of RENT in this intimate evening of unsurpassed joy and unspeakable loss.

The creative team includes set and lighting design by Eric Southern, costume design by Angela Vesco, sound design by Tony Award-winner Brian Ronan, and projection design by David Bengali. Led by Daniel A. Weiss the band includes Clerida Eltime (Cello), Paul Gil (Bass), Jerry Marotta (Drums), and Lee Moretti (Guitar).

Without You is executive produced by Lisa Dozier; with Royal Family Productions, Cue to Cue Productions, Ryohei Otani/Motoko Kimura, Brian J. Heck/Harish Karthikeyan, Jason Turchin/ Shimmy Braun, Charlotte Cohn, Margarida De Brito, Abigail E. Disney, and creative producer Chris Henry. Denise Savas is the Production Stage Manager. Production Manager is Intuitive. LDK Productions is the General Manager.


