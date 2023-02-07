Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
New Musical HELL'S KITCHEN, Based on the Life of Alicia Keys, Is in the Works

Auditions will be held on Friday, February 17, 2023.

Feb. 07, 2023  

A new musical is in the works based on the life of singer/songwriter Alicia Keys! According to an Equity casting notice, a workshop of the musical will appear as part of the New York Shakespeare Festival this spring.

The musical features music and lyrics by Alicia Keys herself, with a book by Kristoffer Diaz, and is directed by Michael Greif, with choreography by Camille A. Brown, and musical direction by Adam Blackstone and Erskine Hawkins.

The musical tells the story of Ali, a young girl growing up in NYC's Hell's Kitchen in the 1990s.

Roles that have already been cast include the lead, Ali, and her mom, Jersey, as well as Knuck, Ali's love interest; her piano teacher, Miss Liza Jane; her father, Davis; and two ensemble roles, Tiny and Crystal.

Auditions will be held on Friday, February 17, 2023. Learn more about the casting call, including which roles are available, on BroadwayWorld here.

Alicia Keys is a 14-time Grammy Award-winning singer/songwriter/producer, actress, New York Times best-selling author, entrepreneur and humanitarian. Since the release of her debut album, songs in A minor, Keys has built an unparalleled repertoire of hits with more than 30 million albums sold worldwide. As an actress, she's had buzz worthy performances in Smokin' Aces, The Nanny Diaries and The Secret Life of Bees. Keys made her directorial debut with Lili, for Lifetime's Five, an anthology of five short films on the topic of breast cancer. Keys' first published work, Tears for Water: Songbook of Poems & Lyrics by Alicia Keys, made her a New York Times Bestselling author. As a philanthropist, Keys co-founded Keep a Child Alive (KCA), and serves as their Global Ambassador.

