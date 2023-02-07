THE CHER SHOW Will Launch US National Tour

BroadwayWorld has learned that a national tour of The Cher Show will launch in 2023, with confirmed dates through at least early 2024. No launch date or city has yet to be announced for the production, which was originally slated to launch in 2020, but was canceled due to the pandemic.

The tour will play the Arsht Center in Miami from January 2nd through 7th, 2024.

For six straight decades, only one unstoppable force has flat-out dominated popular culture - breaking down barriers, pushing boundaries, and letting nothing and no one stand in her way.

The Cher Show is her story, and it's packed with so much Cher that it takes three women to play her: The kid starting out, the glam pop star and the icon. The Cher Show is 35 smash hits, six decades of stardom, two rock-star husbands, a Grammy, an Oscar, an Emmy, and enough Bob Mackie gowns to cause a sequins shortage in New York City, all in one unabashedly fabulous new musical.

The Cher Show on Broadway starred Tony Award winner Stephanie J. Block (Falsettos, The Mystery of Edwin Drood), Teal Wicks (Wicked, Finding Neverland), and Micaela Diamond in the role of the iconic singer and actress at various times in her life and career.

The tour is being produced by Big League Productions, Inc. who are currently represented on the road by the non-equity tour of Legally Blonde: the Musical.