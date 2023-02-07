LA LA LAND Broadway Musical In the Works Directed By Bartlett Sher

The hit movie musical La La Land is being adapted into a Broadway musical.

Deadline reports that producer Marc Platt announced the new adaptation, which will be directed by Bartlett Sher. The musical will feature music from the film's composer, Justin Hurwitz and lyrics by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul. The book will be written by Ayad Akhtar and Matthew Decker.

A production timeline and casting for the musical have not yet been announced.

"We've assembled a world-class team to create a musical that will delight 'La La Land's' millions of current fans and introduce the property to a whole new audience," Platt said in a statement.

The original film won Oscars for best director for Damien Chazelle, actress in a leading role for Emma Stone, production design, cinematography, original score, and original song. The film features hit songs like "City of Stars" and "Another Day of Sun."

The original film starred Ryan Gosling, Emma Stone, John Legend, Rosemarie DeWitt, Finn Wittrock, Callie Hernandez, Sonoya Mizuno, Jessica Rothe, Tom Everett Scott and Josh Pence.

LA LA LAND tells the story of Mia (Stone) an aspiring actress, and Sebastian (Gosling), a dedicated jazz musician, who are struggling to make ends meet in a city known for crushing hopes and breaking hearts. Set in modern day Los Angeles, this original musical about everyday life explores the joy and pain of pursuing your dreams.

Bartlett Sher is the Resident Director of Lincoln Center Theater, where his productions include Lerner & Loewe's My Fair Lady, J.T. Rogers' Oslo (Tony nomination), Rodgers & Hammerstein's The King and I (Tony nomination), Golden Boy (Tony nomination), Blood & Gifts, Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown, Joe Turner's Come and Gone (Tony nomination), South Pacific (Tony, Drama Desk, and Outer Critics Circle awards), Awake and Sing! (Tony nomination), and The Light in the Piazza (Tony nomination). He is also the director of the upcoming production of Camelot.

He directed the recent Broadway productions of Fiddler on the Roof and The Bridges of Madison County (also Williamstown Theatre Festival), as well as New York productions of Prayer for My Enemy and The Butterfly Collection (Playwrights Horizons); Cymbeline (Callaway Award, co-produced with the RSC); Waste (Best Play Obie Award); and Don Juan and Pericles (Theatre for a New Audience).

Benj Pasek and Justin Paul are Tony, Oscar, and Grammy-winning songwriters best known for their work on the six-time Tony Award-winning musical Dear Evan Hansen, and the hit movie-musicals La La Land and The Greatest Showman.

Their ability to integrate contemporary pop songwriting with the storytelling traditions of classic musical theater has made them one of the most in-demand songwriting teams for stage, movies, and television projects today.

Watch the trailer for the original film here: