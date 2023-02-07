Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
LA LA LAND Broadway Musical In the Works Directed By Bartlett Sher

LA LA LAND Broadway Musical In the Works Directed By Bartlett Sher

The original film was released in 2016.

Feb. 07, 2023  

The hit movie musical La La Land is being adapted into a Broadway musical.

Deadline reports that producer Marc Platt announced the new adaptation, which will be directed by Bartlett Sher. The musical will feature music from the film's composer, Justin Hurwitz and lyrics by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul. The book will be written by Ayad Akhtar and Matthew Decker.

A production timeline and casting for the musical have not yet been announced.

"We've assembled a world-class team to create a musical that will delight 'La La Land's' millions of current fans and introduce the property to a whole new audience," Platt said in a statement.

The original film won Oscars for best director for Damien Chazelle, actress in a leading role for Emma Stone, production design, cinematography, original score, and original song. The film features hit songs like "City of Stars" and "Another Day of Sun."

The original film starred Ryan Gosling, Emma Stone, John Legend, Rosemarie DeWitt, Finn Wittrock, Callie Hernandez, Sonoya Mizuno, Jessica Rothe, Tom Everett Scott and Josh Pence.

LA LA LAND tells the story of Mia (Stone) an aspiring actress, and Sebastian (Gosling), a dedicated jazz musician, who are struggling to make ends meet in a city known for crushing hopes and breaking hearts. Set in modern day Los Angeles, this original musical about everyday life explores the joy and pain of pursuing your dreams.

Bartlett Sher is the Resident Director of Lincoln Center Theater, where his productions include Lerner & Loewe's My Fair Lady, J.T. Rogers' Oslo (Tony nomination), Rodgers & Hammerstein's The King and I (Tony nomination), Golden Boy (Tony nomination), Blood & Gifts, Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown, Joe Turner's Come and Gone (Tony nomination), South Pacific (Tony, Drama Desk, and Outer Critics Circle awards), Awake and Sing! (Tony nomination), and The Light in the Piazza (Tony nomination). He is also the director of the upcoming production of Camelot.

He directed the recent Broadway productions of Fiddler on the Roof and The Bridges of Madison County (also Williamstown Theatre Festival), as well as New York productions of Prayer for My Enemy and The Butterfly Collection (Playwrights Horizons); Cymbeline (Callaway Award, co-produced with the RSC); Waste (Best Play Obie Award); and Don Juan and Pericles (Theatre for a New Audience).

Benj Pasek and Justin Paul are Tony, Oscar, and Grammy-winning songwriters best known for their work on the six-time Tony Award-winning musical Dear Evan Hansen, and the hit movie-musicals La La Land and The Greatest Showman.

Their ability to integrate contemporary pop songwriting with the storytelling traditions of classic musical theater has made them one of the most in-demand songwriting teams for stage, movies, and television projects today.

Watch the trailer for the original film here:

BroadwayWorld Shop
Shop BroadwayWorld

Shop this season's new musicals! Get dressed up for a night at the theatre, or just a night at home, with merch from some of Broadway's biggest hits including SOME LIKE IT HOT, KIMBERLY AKIMBO, and more!
Start Shopping


Related Stories
Video: Ramin Karimloo Teases THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA Return Photo
Video: Ramin Karimloo Teases THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA Return
In a newly-posted TikTok, Ramin Karimloo is teasing a possible return to The Phantom of the Opera! In the TikTok, Karimloo FaceTimes with his son as they go through a series of Phantom masks.
Review Roundup: LUCY World Premiere Opens at Audible Theater Photo
Review Roundup: LUCY World Premiere Opens at Audible Theater
Read the reviews for the world premiere of Erica Schmidt's Lucy, now playing at the Minetta Lane Theatre.
Video: Watch Jennifer Holliday Preview Her 54 Below Return Photo
Video: Watch Jennifer Holliday Preview Her 54 Below Return
Jennifer Holliday is back on stage this February and you're gonna love her. 54 Below continues its Diamond Series later this month when the Broadway icon takes the stage February 21-26. In this video, Jennifer talks more about about how she is preparing for the show and check out a special sneak peek of 'I'm Changing' and 'River Deep, Mountain High'.
Rob Marshall Reveals Scrapped Razzle Dazzle Concept From CHICAGO Photo
Rob Marshall Reveals Scrapped 'Razzle Dazzle' Concept From CHICAGO
While reflecting on his Academy Award winning film adaptation of Chicago, Rob Marshall has revealed the original concept for 'Razzle Dazzle' that didn't make the cut. The original direction for 'Razzle Dazzle' was ambitious, but was ultimately cut and re-thought due to the film's tight budget and shooting schedule.

From This Author - Michael Major


The GRAMMYs Reach Largest Audience in Three Years and Its Largest Live-Streaming Audience in HistoryThe GRAMMYs Reach Largest Audience in Three Years and Its Largest Live-Streaming Audience in History
February 6, 2023

THE 65TH ANNUAL GRAMMY AWARDS was the most-watched program Sunday with over 12.4 million viewers, up +30% from last year and the largest audience for the GRAMMYs since 202. The program remains Music’s Biggest Night, ranking as the #1 music awards show every year for the past 17 years.
Singer & Composer MALIKA ZARRA Debuts New Release 'RWA (The Essence)'Singer & Composer MALIKA ZARRA Debuts New Release 'RWA (The Essence)'
February 6, 2023

Hailed by The New Yorker as “an enchanting pioneer of Maghreb jazz,” and by CNN International for “redefining the term fusion and adding her unique sound to the world,” singer, composer and bandleader Malika Zarra has woven together the complex and varied strands of her musical journey on her third release, RWA (The Essence).
Molly Tuttle Wins Best Bluegrass Album at 65th GRAMMY AwardsMolly Tuttle Wins Best Bluegrass Album at 65th GRAMMY Awards
February 6, 2023

Molly Tuttle won Best Bluegrass Album at last night’s 65th Annual GRAMMY Awards for her acclaimed record, Crooked Tree. Produced by Tuttle and Jerry Douglas, Crooked Tree explores Tuttle’s love of bluegrass and features collaborations with Sierra Hull, Old Crow Medicine Show, Margo Price, Billy Strings, Dan Tyminski and Gillian Welch.
MEAN GIRLS Movie Musical Now Casting Local New Jersey ActorsMEAN GIRLS Movie Musical Now Casting Local New Jersey Actors
February 6, 2023

The Mean Girls movie musical is seeking local actors in New Jersey this spring. Paramount Pictures is searching for local actors to appear as extras in the Middletown, New Jersey this March and April. The new film is set to star Angourie Rice as Cady Heron, Auli'i Cravalho as Janis, Jaquel Spivey as Damian and Reneé Rapp as Regina George.
Snarky Puppy's Empire Central Wins Best Contemporary Instrumental Album at 65th Annual Grammy AwardsSnarky Puppy's Empire Central Wins Best Contemporary Instrumental Album at 65th Annual Grammy Awards
February 6, 2023

Snarky Puppy is sharing a collection of live-in-studio performance videos from the record in celebration of the album’s release and Grammy win; watch/share the videos for “Cliroy,” “Pineapple,” “Trinity,” “Bet,” “Belmont,” “Take It!” and “RL’s,” which continue to receive critical praise from NPR Music, NPR’s “Here & Now,” JAZZIZ, TIDAL and many more.
share